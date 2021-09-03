"With Joe Root back in the pavillion, India will be extremely happy" - Michael Holding

Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding has said the "huge wicket" of Joe Root would have made the Indian team "extremely happy." Root fell late on Day 1 of the fourth Test between England and India at the Oval.

The 67-year-old told Sky Sports:

"That’s a huge wicket to get rid of Joe Root for 21. Huge!"

Holding also stated that India had managed to post around 40 runs more than they would have expected, thanks to a brilliant knock by Shardul Thakur. He added:

"I wouldn’t actually say that England are just ahead at the moment; I think that India are very happy with the situation. They didn’t expect to get anywhere near 191 with the bat – thinking perhaps 150, 160 – so to get that score and then have England 53-3, with Root back in the pavilion, they’ll be extremely happy!"

There is no right or wrong way to score runs: Shardul Thakur reacts after taking India to 191

Shardul Thakur played a brilliant knock on Day 1 of the Oval Test

Shardul Thakur feels that the match is now "equally poised" after the way Day 1 unfolded at the Oval. He also stated that it was important for him to score runs, no matter how they came. Thakur walked in when India were reeling at 117/6 and scored a fiery 57 off just 36 deliveries to take them to 191 in their first innings. He told Sky Sports after the day's play:

"When Rishabh [Pant] got out, it was important for me to play such an innings. There are two ways: you can either be patient and bank on all of the partners coming in, or if it’s in your slot hit it."

He further stated:

"There is no right or wrong way – runs are runs – but today was a day where I was connecting properly, so I kept going for the shots. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals, but we did well to get up to 190. Right now the game is equally poised; we have a chance."

England will begin Day 2 of the fourth Test at 53/3 with Dawid Malan (26 not out) and nightwatchman Craig Overton (1 not out) at the crease. They trail India by 138 runs.

