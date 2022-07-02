"There is a problem now" - Aakash Chopra on Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal on Day 1 of the 5th India vs England Test

Aakash Chopra believes Cheteshwar Pujara falling cheaply in the first innings of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England could make it difficult for him to hold on to his place in India's Test side.

With Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul unavailable, Pujara opened the batting for Team India alongside Shubman Gill. The veteran batter scored 13 runs off 46 deliveries before nicking James Anderson to Zak Crawley at second slip.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra reflected on the Indian openers' performances on Day 1 of the Edgbaston Test. He said the following about Pujara:

"Cheteshwar Pujara was going slowly-slowly, standing at one end, used the DRS as well in between, successful review for India because he had been given out. But the knock didn't last long. He again fell victim to Jimmy Anderson. There is a problem now."

The former Indian opener feels Pujara will have to make the second innings count to retain his place in the Indian side. Chopra elaborated:

"He is not getting his preferred No. 3 spot, it shows he is standing close to the door, on the inside at the moment but can go out anytime, he has got one more innings, an important innings to come."

While acknowledging that opening the batting is not an easy job, Aakash Chopra pointed out the dogged batter's issues against deliveries outside the off-stump over the last couple of years.

"He is one of the most attractive players to watch" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's dismissal

Shubman Gill was largely untroubled until he was dismissed

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Gill played some pleasing shots while he was at the crease. He observed:

"Shubman Gill got out. Till the time he is batting, he is one of the most attractive players to watch because he plays some amazing shots. He hit a pull shot against Stuart Broad, drive straight down the ground and I said what good form he is in."

The 44-year-old pointed out the technical flaw that contributed to the lanky opener's dismissal. Aakash Chopra explained:

"But the way he bats, his bat comes down fast with a high backlift, it seems every time that he is slightly loose, that he might end up playing a far-away delivery, his hands will be hard and that is what happened, Jimmy Anderson dismissed him."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh "Shubman Gill needs to bring that discipline into his game. That's a nothing shot and he will be disappointed with it." - Ravi Shastri "Shubman Gill needs to bring that discipline into his game. That's a nothing shot and he will be disappointed with it." - Ravi Shastri

Gill scored 17 runs off 24 balls, a knock studded with four fours. The stylish batter might be considered for a middle-order position once Rohit and Rahul are back in India's Test side.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Shubman Gill score a half-century in the second innings? Yes No 26 votes so far