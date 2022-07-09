"Rohit and Hardik will together score more than 60 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 2nd India vs England T20I

Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the second T20I between Team India and England, which will be played at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 9.

The Men in Blue head into the game 1-0 up in the three-match series, having registered an emphatic 50-run win in the first T20I. They will hope to do an encore in Birmingham to seal the series in their favor.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra predicted substantial contributions from Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya with the bat in the second T20I. He said:

"I feel Rohit and Hardik will together score more than 60 runs. Hardik had alone scored a fifty and Rohit was also actually looking good in the last match. He batted alright in my opinion."

The former Indian opener expects Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone to be amongst the runs from the English side. He observed:

"Jos Buttler and Livingstone will together score more than 60 runs. Jos the boss was dismissed for zero in the last match but that does not happen every time."

Both Buttler and Livingstone were dismissed for ducks in the first T20I in Southampton.

Buttler was castled by a big inswinger from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Livingstone played Pandya straight to Dinesh Karthik behind the wickets while trying to paddle him to fine leg.

"Mills and Chahal will together pick up three or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra

Yuzvendra Chahal snared two wickets in the first T20I against England

Aakash Chopra reckons Tymal Mills and Yuzvendra Chahal will deliver the goods with the ball for the two sides. He elaborated:

"I feel Mills and Chahal will together pick up three or more wickets here, although if we see the last match Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, and from our side Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the new ball, Chahal later but Hardik in between."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting that the hosts will draw parity in the series in Birmingham. He said:

"I feel, although this can be a reverse jinx, I had said in the last match also that England will win but I said that in the Test match as well, I am going with an England win so that the series stands at par at 1-1 and after that, the final encounter will be all to play for."

England Cricket



We look to bounce back in Birmingham on Saturday



India win the first IT20 in Southampton.
We look to bounce back in Birmingham on Saturday

Team India have won their last 13 T20Is while Rohit Sharma has been the skipper. They will hope to maintain that winning momentum and close out the series before the final game on Sunday.

