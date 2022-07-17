"There is a sword hanging over Prasidh Krishna's head" - Aakash Chopra on the probable change in India's playing XI for the 3rd ODI vs England

Aakash Chopra feels there could be a question mark over Prasidh Krishna's place in India's playing XI for the third ODI against England.

The final game of the three-match ODI series will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Sunday, July 17. With the series tied at 1-1, the Men in Blue will want to put their best foot forward by fielding their strongest combination.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Krishna might lose his spot in the Indian XI for the final ODI. He elaborated:

"I don't see any scope of a change in the batting lineup although batting let you down in the last game. There can be a change in the bowling. I feel there is a sword hanging over Prasidh Krishna's head."

The former Indian opener spoke about his expectations from the visitors' batting lineup. Chopra said:

"There is good bounce on the Old Trafford pitch. Shikhar Dhawan with Rohit Sharma - both will like the bounce. Rohit had scored a century here against Pakistan. After that, Kohli and Rishabh Pant have to score runs. Then Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, that is the sort of batting lineup you have."

Team India are unlikely to make any changes in the batting department for the series decider unless there are any injury concerns. Krishna, who did not have a great time in the first two games, could however be replaced by Arshdeep Singh to bring the left-arm angle in the seam-bowling department.

"Batting has been an issue for a while" - Aakash Chopra

Team India failed to chase a middling target in the second ODI against England

Chopra highlighted that batting has been the Indian team's Achilles heel in recent times. He explained:

"Batting has been an issue for a while. The formats change but batting lets you down every now and then. There was a time when India's batting was always the stronger suit but now the bowling is always good, once in a while you bowl badly. Bowling is actually doing alright."

The reputed commentator added that Team India's batting has been found wanting across formats. Chopra observed:

"Batting - you see collapses in Test cricket quite often. In ODI cricket also we saw in the last match that the runs should have been scored but you lost the match by 100 runs, 246 wasn't that big a total. In Test matches also there is hope that you will bat out the opposition but that does not happen."

Rohit Sharma & Co. were favored to chase down the 247-run target in the last match at Lord's, considering that the pitch did not hold too many demons. However, they ended up losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually lost the game by a massive margin of 100 runs.

