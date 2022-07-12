“You can rest players against Zimbabwe” - Aakash Chopra feels Team India should have played their best XI against England in the T20Is

Aakash Chopra reckons that Team India should have played their best XI in the T20I series against England. The former batter added that, whenever possible, India must put their first XI on the field, especially against the stronger sides.

India won the three-match T20I series against England by a 2-1 margin. However, after clinching the first two games and with that the series, they rested several key players for the dead rubber and ended up losing it.

In a question-and-answer session on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Team India missed a trick by not playing their best-available XI in the T20Is against the Englishmen. He admitted:

“India should have played their best XI against England in the T20Is. India need to try and play their best team everywhere (keeping the T20 World Cup in mind).”

On the topic of workload management, he stated that the think tank can give players a break when Team India on weak sides. He elaborated:

“I understand the workload management. You can rest players against Zimbabwe, where the competition is not high. But if you are going to the West Indies or are playing against England and South Africa, try to play as many players who are available from your best XI.”

Chopra conceded that due to the tight schedule, sometimes not all the players are available. But he further stated:

“As much as possible, they need to play their best XI. That is the right way. If you don’t prepare now, you will struggle later.”

Having won the T20Is, India will now take on England in a three-match ODI series, starting Tuesday (July 12).

“We have things to work on as a group” - Rohit Sharma on Team India’s loss in 3rd T20I

After winning the first two T20Is, India went down to England by 17 runs in the final match despite a superb hundred from Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking after the defeat, Indian captain Rohit Sharma admitted that the team still has a few areas to work on. He commented:

“We have things to work on as a group. So far things are pretty good. We don't want to sit on laurels. We want to get better every game. Games like this (third T20) will teach you.”

India rested their key bowlers and gave Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Ravi Bishnoi a chance in the third T20I. England posted 215 for seven before restricting the visitors to 198 for nine.

