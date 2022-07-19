"You want his workload management to be done properly" - Aakash Chopra lauds Jasprit Bumrah's performances in India vs England series

Aakash Chopra has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his excellent performances with the ball in the recently concluded multi-format series against England. The cricketer-turned-commentator also hopes that the strike bowler's workload is managed properly.

Bumrah stood out for Team India with the ball in all three formats against England. However, there were some injury concerns with the speedster at the end of the series, as he missed the final ODI due to back spasms.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Jasprit Bumrah as Team India's third-best performer against England, only behind Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant.

However, he expressed slight concern about his workload management, stating:

"Bumrah has been brilliant. He is an asset in my opinion. You want his workload management to be done properly because if you don't manage him properly, you might end up losing instead of gaining."

Chopra praised Bumrah for the dual role of skipper and bowler he performed in the Edgbaston Test against England. The former India opener observed:

"The guy has done amazingly well whenever he has played. He was once again exceptional in the Test match, right from the start, he was also the captain, and as a bowler in the first innings."

Bumrah scalped five wickets across England's two innings of the Test match. The 29 runs he scored off a Stuart Broad over, which went for 35 runs in total, was another highlight of the game.

"He was absolutely stellar" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's spell in the first ODI against England

Jasprit Bumrah dismantled the England batting lineup in the first ODI

Chopra was particularly appreciative of the spell Bumrah bowled in the first ODI against England. He elaborated:

"But after that in ODI cricket, he picked up eight wickets in two innings. In the first match when India dismissed England for 110 runs, it was because of Bumrah, he picked up six wickets (6/19), he was absolutely stellar."

The renowned commentator also placed Bumrah on a high pedestal, explaining:

"He did well and he always does that. He once again made us realize his stature, that he is a different guy. In my opinion, he is the No. 1 all-format bowler. He played just one match in the T20s, in which he took two wickets at an economy of 3.3. Bumrah is good, that's it, period. He is an extremely strong player."

Aakash Chopra concluded by stating that much like Hardik and Pant, it is almost impossible for Team India to find anyone like Jasprit Bumrah.

