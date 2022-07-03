"It was an absolutely sensational piece of bowling" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's spell on Day 2 of the 5th India vs England Test

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah bowled a sensational spell to give Team India three early breakthroughs in England's first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test.

Bumrah registered figures of 3/35 in the 11 overs he bowled on Day 2 of the series decider between the two sides. He was ably supported by Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj as England were reduced to a score of 84/5, still trailing the visitors by a mammoth margin of 332 runs.

While reviewing the second day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was all praise for Bumrah's efforts with the ball, saying:

"Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets, England have lost five wickets and are still 332 runs behind. The three wickets Bumrah took, it was an absolutely sensational piece of bowling."

However, the former Indian opener did acknowledge that the conditions helped the pacer's cause. Chopra explained:

"The advantage is definitely that the conditions were overcast, it was raining in between and you kept on going in and out, so you can come back stronger repeatedly. It's a blessing in disguise."

There were multiple rain breaks during England's innings on Saturday. It allowed the two premier Indian pacers - Bumrah and Shami - to bowl 24 of the 27 overs bowled by the visitors on Day 2.

"A bowler is also in the same situation" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah acclimatizing to the conditions

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a slightly fuller length at the start of the England innings

Aakash Chopra highlighted that it is as difficult for the bowlers to adjust to alien conditions as it is for the batters. He observed:

"Just like Jaddu is an under-rated all-rounder in world cricket, similarly to acclimatize in the bowling, we say a lot about batters that the conditions are slightly difficult but we never say that a bowler is also in the same situation."

The renowned commentator concluded by praising Bumrah for showing his class in finding the right length to bowl with the Dukes ball. Chopra elaborated:

"You have to find the length, you have the Dukes ball in your hand and you are used to Kookaburra and SG Test, suddenly it doesn't come out of the hand from the right place and you don't get wickets, we don't talk about it but Jasprit Bumrah is class."

Bumrah first rattled Alex Lees' stumps with an incoming delivery. He then had Zak Crawley and Ollie Pope caught in the slips by Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer respectively.

