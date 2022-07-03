"He was the hero's brother" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravindra Jadeja's knock in the 5th India vs England Test

Aakash Chopra has lauded Ravindra Jadeja for playing second fiddle to Rishabh Pant in India's first innings of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England.

Jadeja scored 104 runs off 194 deliveries, a knock studded with 13 fours. He stitched together a 222-run partnership with Pant for the sixth wicket, where the wicketkeeper-batter was the dominant partner.

While reviewing the second day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say about Jadeja's knock:

"Let's start with Ravindra Jadeja because Sir Jadeja has struck a century. He was the hero's brother yesterday (on Day 1), where Rishabh Pant scored 146 runs in 110-odd balls. He (Pant) was just that rockstar."

The former Indian batter pointed out that Pant will always be the focus of attention in any partnership when he is at his destructive best. Chopra observed:

"When Rishabh Pant is on the ground and plays like that, you can make anyone stand at the other end - it could be Virat, Rohit or Jadeja - the limelight will be on Rishabh Pant only, because he plays like that, he is destructive."

Pant's 146 runs came off just 111 balls and included 19 fours and four sixes. The 24-year-old contributed 133 runs in the 222-run stand with Jadeja.

"We talk about Ben Stokes as the world's best all-rounder" - Aakash Chopra says Ravindra Jadeja is not behind the England skipper

Ravindra Jadeja has starred with the bat for Team India in the last few years

Aakash Chopra opined that Jadeja is not behind Ben Stokes in the race to be the world's best all-rounder. He said:

"When you look at Ravindra Jadeja closely, you will find, what an all-rounder. We talk about Ben Stokes as the world's best all-rounder at the moment but how is Jadeja behind."

The reputed commentator concluded by observing that Jadeja almost eased his way to his century and did not seem to be doing anything extraordinary. Chopra explained:

"Batting - he is continuously scoring runs, important runs and picks up a lot of wickets as well. But the way he bats, I remember the hundreds which seem to be par for the course, that's Ravindra Jadeja, there is nothing extraordinary about it and that's the thing that makes it special. You feel that he plays like that only and he has no problems."

Nic Savage @nic_savage1

Ravindra Jadeja - 46.74

David Warner - 45.76



Test bowling average since July 2017:

Ravindra Jadeja - 26.31

Mitchell Starc - 26.98



#ENGvIND

Jadeja has been one of Team India's most consistent batters in Test cricket over the last few years. The spin-bowling all-rounder has amassed 305 runs at an outstanding average of 101.66 in the four knocks he has played this year, including a career-best unbeaten 175 against Sri Lanka.

