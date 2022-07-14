"That's been a million-dollar question" - Aakash Chopra on whether Virat Kohli will be fit and score runs in the 2nd India vs England ODI

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the uncertainty over Virat Kohli's availability and form is the biggest question for Team India ahead of the second ODI against England.

The Men in Blue head into the Lord's ODI with a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. However, they will be fretting over Kohli's likely unavailability and lack of form in recent times.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Kohli's fitness and form are the biggest concerns for the visitors. He observed:

"Will Virat Kohli be available because a big point of discussion is that whether Virat will be there or not, if he is there how will be, will he score runs if he is fit? That's been a million-dollar question."

The former Indian opener doesn't see the modern batting great plying his trade in the second ODI. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"I feel Virat Kohli is still not available, I feel the injury is not fully healed, although there is no official confirmation. In fact, there are even question marks on his inclusion in the team being picked for the West Indies T20Is."

Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 Virat Kohli not part of the three-match T20I series against West Indies. Squad to be announced in some time from now. Virat Kohli not part of the three-match T20I series against West Indies. Squad to be announced in some time from now.

The lack of runs from the former Indian skipper's willow has been the biggest talking point in recent times, especially looking ahead to the T20 World Cup to be played later this year.

Reports suggest that Kohli, who has already been rested for the ODI leg of the upcoming limited-overs tour of West Indies, might sit out the T20I series as well.

"I don't see a scope of even one change in this team" - Aakash Chopra on India's likely XI for the 2nd ODI

Team India registered an emphatic 10-wicket win in the first ODI

Aakash Chopra doesn't see Team India making any personnel changes for the second ODI. He said:

"I don't see a scope of even one change in this team. Both openers, Shreyas at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4, Pant at No. 5 and Hardik at No. 6. But these days Pant is sent at No. 4 quite a few times, that we want a left-hander in the middle."

The reputed commentator feels Rishabh Pant's batting position might be governed by whether Shikhar Dhawan is still there in the middle. Aakash Chopra stated:

"If Shikhar Dhawan gets out, that might happen. Other than that, I don't see any change in strategy or game plan. They will go with the same team is what I feel if everybody is fit and available."

Team India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI unless Kohli is fit and available to play the game. Shreyas Iyer might have to make way for the regular India No. 3 in such an eventuality.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Virat Kohli play the 2nd ODI against England? Yes No 26 votes so far