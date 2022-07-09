"I see their bowling to be weak" - Aakash Chopra expects the England bowlers to be smashed again in the 2nd T20I vs India

Aakash Chopra expects the England bowlers to face the brunt of the Indian batters once again in the second T20I between the two sides at Edgbaston on Saturday, July 9.

Team India posted a mammoth total of 198/8 in the first T20I in Southampton on Thursday, July 7. Their bowlers then bowled out the hosts for 148 to complete an emphatic 50-run win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

While previewing the second T20I in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Jos Buttler's side is light in the bowling department, saying:

"I see their bowling to be weak and I am still not saying that their bowling has much might. They have Reece Topley, Sam Curran bowls a little, David Willey is there who didn't play the last match, Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills are there - bowlers are alright."

While acknowledging that Chris Jordan stood out with the ball in the first T20I, the former Indian batter expects the England bowlers to be smashed around the park in the second game again. Chopra elaborated:

"The bowling options they have - Jordan - this is the best I have seen him bowl. I have never seen him bowl better than this because he gets hit a lot. Here he took two wickets and was very economical. Their bowling will be hit again, there is no doubt about that."

Jordan registered excellent figures of 2/23 in his four-over spell in the first match. However, the rest of the England bowlers were extremely expensive, with four of them going at more than 10 runs per over.

"If Jos' bat fires, you will not win the match by 50 runs" - Aakash Chopra

Jos Buttler was castled for a duck in the first T20I

Chopra, however, does not expect India to register an easy win if Buttler fires with the bat. He explained:

"I have great expectations from England in the batting, that it will be explosive batting. If Jos' bat fires, you will not win the match by 50 runs. If they get to bat first, they will score close to 200 runs and if we bat first, even if we score 200, they are capable of chasing."

The renowned commentator added that England are unlikely to lose a plethora of wickets in the powerplay once again. Chopra observed:

"You don't lose three wickets quickly in the powerplay every time, which happened last time. It is going to be an interesting one once again, it will be a good contest."

England were reduced to a score of 33/4 in the first 6.1 overs of their innings in the first T20I. Although Harry Brook and Moeen Ali helped them stage a minor recovery, the 199-run target proved to be a bridge too far for them.

