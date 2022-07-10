"The heart cried for Hooda slightly" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli replacing LSG player in the Indian XI for 2nd T20I vs England

Aakash Chopra believes Deepak Hooda is slightly unfortunate for having to make way for Virat Kohli in the Indian team for the second T20I against England.

Hooda dished out consistent performances for the Men In Blue in the two T20Is against Ireland and the first match of the ongoing T20I series against England. However, he was left out of the Indian XI for the second T20I, with Kohli returning to the squad along with the other Test players.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the Indian team's changes for the second T20I. He said the following about Kohli coming in for Hooda:

"There were four changes in the team. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant - if both of them have to come in, who will go out, it was a big question. Ishan Kishan and Deepak Hooda were shown the way out. The heart cried for Hooda slightly because he has consistently done well."

While acknowledging that Hooda is likely to get more chances in the future, the former Indian opener still felt bad for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player. Chopra observed:

"But you have to find a place for Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli, so two people have to go out. I am sure his (Hooda's) name is there in the ODI series against West Indies, so he will play there but it is not possible to not feel for him."

It will be interesting to see if Hooda gets a chance in the final T20I against England on Sunday. With Team India having already sealed the series, they could opt to make a few changes to the XI they fielded for Saturday's game.

"Is that where the Indian team is heading" - Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant replacing Ishan Kishan

Rishabh Pant scored 26 runs off 15 balls in the second T20I against England

Chopra questioned whether Rishabh Pant replacing Ishan Kishan at the top of the order was an indication of things to come. He elaborated:

"You also think about Ishan Kishan - wicketkeeper, opening batter, left-hander - you got a lefty for a lefty, you got in Rishabh Pant. Is that where the Indian team is heading because they have kept Dinesh Karthik in the team."

The reputed commentator pointed out that the Indian team management opted to stick with Dinesh Karthik, although Pant could have played the finisher's role as well. Chopra explained:

"You are considering Dinesh Karthik sacrosanct, that you will not allow this player to be touched, that you have given him a role that only he will play. Rishabh Pant can also play that role but the punt is being played on Dinesh Karthik."

While observing that Team India might be looking to Pant as an opener with Kohli at No. 3, Chopra concluded by stating that another question will be posed once KL Rahul returns to the mix.

Also Read: "This debate at this point in time is over" - Aakash Chopra says Bhuvneshwar Kumar is definitely going for T20 World Cup

LIVE POLL Q. Did Team India make the right call by replacing Deepak Hooda with Virat Kohli? Yes No 16 votes so far