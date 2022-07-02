“Even though it was a warm-up game, it felt special” - Dinesh Karthik shares emotional message after T20 against Derbyshire

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took to social media to share his thoughts on leading the Indian team in a warm-up T20 match against Derbyshire in Derby on Friday (July 1).
The Indians defeated Derbyshire by seven wickets in the practice game, putting up a dominant performance with both the bat and ball. They got home with 3.2 overs to spare.
On Saturday, Karthik took to his official Twitter handle and shared a couple of images from the match. Along with the pictures, he also expressed his thoughts on leading an Indian team for the first time and wrote:
“Have been around for many years but this was the first time I led the team in blue. Even though it was a warm-up game, it felt special and a great honour. Big thanks to all who have always supported and for the wishes. Proud of being a part of this team.”
Bowling first after winning the toss, the Indians restricted their opponents to 150 for eight. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik claimed two wickets each.
Deepak Hooda then led the chase with 59 off 37 balls while Sanju Samson (39) and Suryakumar Yadav (36*) chipped in with handy knocks. Karthik himself was unbeaten on a run-a-ball seven.
Dinesh Karthik’s memorable comeback to the Indian T20I squad
Following a stupendous IPL 2022 season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), during which he clobbered 330 runs at a strike rate of 183.33, Karthik earned a recall for the T20I series against South Africa at home.
He didn't disappoint, smashing 92 runs in four innings at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 158.62. The 37-year-old was named the Player of the Match for his blazing 55 off 27 balls in the fourth T20I in Rajkot as India leveled the series 2-2.
He will be a part of the T20I squad for the three-match series against England, which will be played from July 7 to July 10. The three games will be played in Southampton, Birmingham and Nottingham.
Also Read: “Headline can be much better” - Dinesh Karthik takes a dig at ECB for ‘highlighting’ Root’s dismissal of Pant on Day 1