Hardik Pandya claims 4 as India restrict England to 259 in 3rd ODI

Hardik Pandya shone with 4-24 as India bowled out England for 259 in 45.5 overs in the third ODI at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday (July 17). Bowling first after winning the toss, Pandya constantly troubled the Englishmen with his short deliveries. His four wickets came in seven overs, three of them being maidens. For England, captain Jos Buttler made a fighting 60 to lift the hosts to a respectable total from a precarious 74-4.

Jason Roy got England off to an impressive start, whacking an uncharacteristically wayward Mohammed Shami for three fours in the first over. Mohammed Siraj, replacing the injured Jasprit Bumrah, though, put the visitors ahead by claiming two big scalps in his first over.

First, Jonny Bairstow (0) sliced a catch to mid-off, miscuing an attempted on-drive. Joe Root (0) was then squared up by a probing delivery outside off stump, nicking the ball to second slip.

Roy looked good for a big score, having gotten off to a confident start. However, on 41, he tried a half-pull half-flick off Pandya but only offered a catch to the keeper. Pandya had another big scalp when he cramped Ben Stokes (27) with a short ball. The left-hander charged at the bowler but was caught off-guard by the rising delivery and lobbed the ball, which Pandya gleefully accepted running forward.

England captain Buttler had a tough time early on. Short of runs, he couldn’t find his timing and was struck on the helmet twice in an over from Siraj. However, the experienced batter hung in there, and in the company of Moeen Ali (34), led England’s fightback.

He showed intent by lofting Yuzvendra Chahal for six over wide long-on in the 22nd over. Ali cracked two fours and a six in Siraj’s next over as England went on the charge.

Jadeja shines with the ball and in the field to stymie England's progress

The dangerous 75-run fifth-wicket stand was broken when Moeen Ali was caught down the leg side off Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling, attempting a sweep. Liam Livingstone (27) struck Pandya for a couple of sixes but eventually perished to the pacer. The right-hander hooked one to deep backward square leg, where Jadeja took a well-judged catch at the boundary.

Buttler also perished in the same over, looking to take on Pandya. He dragged a short ball to deep midwicket. Jadeja’s athleticism was on display again, as he ran from deep square leg to complete a brilliant running catch. Despite the England captain's valiant effort, England were now seven down for 199.

Craig Overton and David Willey frustrated India with an eighth-wicket stand of 48. Overton whacked Prasidh Krishna for a four and a six in the 41st over. The partnership was broken when Willey (18) holed out to long-off, mistiming a tossed-up delivery from Chahal.

Overton (32) had some luck as Siraj dropped a sitter at long-off, helping the ball over the ropes. Chahal, though, lured the left-hander into another big hit, and this time Virat Kohli, stationed in place of Sirajm made no mistake. The leg-spinner ended England’s innings in the same over. He cleaned up Reece Topley (0) with a googly to end with figures of 3-60 as the hosts were bowled out 4.1 overs remaining.

