"I was happier seeing 90.5 MPH on the speedometer than my overall performance"- Hardik Pandya comments on his all-round brilliance in IND vs ENG 2022 T20I

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has said that clocking more than 90 miles per hour on the speedometer made him happier than his all-round brilliance in the first T20I against England on Thursday.

Pandya starred in India's 50-run win yesterday by scalping four wickets and scoring a half-century. He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his excellent performance.

Speaking with teammate Ishan Kishan in a video released by the BCCI earlier today, Pandya reflected on his performance and said:

"I was happier seeing 90.5 MPH on the speedometer than my overall performance. Credit goes to my team - Soham Desai, Harsha."

Hardik revealed that he did not play in the two practice matches before the series against England to focus on his training.

"I did not take a break after the Ireland tour. I trained hard for six days. I only worked on the skills yesterday, but before that it was gym and running. As players, we get credit for our good performance, but I think more credit should go to our trainers, masseurs and physios."

BCCI @BCCI to scoring big and crediting those behind the scenes.



𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 as - By



Full interview

bit.ly/3AAB8rv From bowling fastto scoring bigand crediting those behind the scenes.𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 as @hardikpandya7 chats with @ishankishan51 after #TeamIndia 's win in the first #ENGvIND T20I.- By @Moulinparikh Full interview From bowling fast ⚡️ to scoring big 👌 and crediting those behind the scenes. 👏 👏𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦 as @hardikpandya7 chats with @ishankishan51 after #TeamIndia's win in the first #ENGvIND T20I. 👍 👍 - By @Moulinparikh Full interview 🎥 🔽bit.ly/3AAB8rv https://t.co/kIbTSD8mpB

Hardik Pandya scored 51 runs off 33 deliveries in the first T20I against England. He played more cricketing shots and looked to find gaps instead of launching an all-out assault on the opposition bowlers.

Explaining his approach, the 28-year-old continued:

"I was looking to play risk-free cricket with the bat. After the IPL, I am a little more confident of finding gaps now. If we did not lose early wickets, I would have tried for more sixes. I have smashed sixes all my life, but now I feel happier when I hit a four. It touches my heart."

Hardik Pandya sends a message to players who are working hard to make a comeback

Hardik Pandya has a 100% win record as Indian captain

Ishan Kishan then asked Hardik Pandya what advice he would give to players who are struggling in their careers and looking to make a comeback.

Sharing his experience, the Baroda all-rounder said:

"Keep working hard without thinking about the result. Everything is good now, but I get happiness from the hard work and not the results. The result is a byproduct.

"I would want to tell them to keep a clear intention in life. Try to be a good person. When you start wishing good things for your teammates, your competitors and even people whom you don't like, it doesn't matter how difficult time it is, you will come out on top. Stay happy, stay healthy and Jai Hind."

Pandya will return to action tomorrow when India face England in the second T20I. He will be keen to help India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far