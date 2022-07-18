"He was fluent in his innings and took pressure off Rishabh Pant" - Zaheer Khan on Hardik Pandya's 71 in 3rd ODI vs England

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan was highly impressed with the 133-run stand between Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya for India in the third ODI against England.

The duo helped the Men in Blue chase down the target of 260 in the third ODI in Manchester on Sunday (July 17) with more than seven overs to spare.

Things looked bleak for the visitors when they found themselves at 72/4, but Pandya played at a great tempo. He scored at more than a run-a-ball and Khan feels that helped Pant settle down at the other end.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the end of the series, here's what the former left-arm pacer had to say about Hardik Pandya's contribution to that fantastic partnership:

"Both of them batted really well. Pant took his time initially and walked out when they were 20-odd for two. But Hardik batted really well. He was fluent in his innings, batted with a really healthy strike rate, and took the pressure off Pant."

Khan added:

"Once Hardik got out, instead of going a couple of gears down, Rishabh went a couple of gears up. That's his character. He likes to think in an aggressive manner and really finished the game in style."

Pandya smashed his way to 71 off 55 balls with 10 fours before being dismissed by Brydon Carse.

Rishabh Pant has made a statement that if he is in, he will finish the game: Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan feels the biggest positive India can take from the third ODI is the way Pant and Pandya curbed their aggressive instincts to adapt to the situation.

Pant, in particular, unleashed his natural game only after ensuring that the Men in Blue reached a position where their chances of losing were low. On this, Khan said:

"What is important is the character shown by both of them to absorb pressure, build a partnership, with one of them going on to finish the game. That is the example which you would want to give anyone while building a team culture."

The 43-year-old added:

"Questions were asked of Rishabh Pant in white ball cricket. But here he has made a statement that if he is in, he will finish off the game."

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya have taken a massive step in securing their place in India's starting XI for the 2023 ICC World Cup. However, prior to that, the duo will likely play key roles in this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

