"I don't think there was the sort of control we saw for Gujarat" - Graeme Swann lauds Hardik Pandya's knock in 1st India vs England T20I

Graeme Swann has lauded Hardik Pandya for carrying on the momentum provided by Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav in the first T20I between India and England.

Pandya top-scored for the visitors with a 33-ball 51 as they set a 199-run target for the hosts. The Indian bowlers then knocked England over for 148 to held the side win the match by a handsome margin of 50 runs.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Swann was asked whether this was a controlled version of Hardik Pandya, who can bat at different speeds. He responded:

"I don't think there was the sort of control we saw for Gujarat because for Gujarat he was taking his time. He came out today and I was very impressed with how he carried on the run rate that SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) and Hooda had managed."

The former England spinner pointed out that it is not always easy for a new batter to maintain the run rate set by the preceding batters. Swann elaborated:

"Sometimes when teams get off to a flier, it is hard for the new man to come in to keep up with them, but he did that today. He looked brilliant today - with the bat, with the ball, I was very impressed. Wonderful knock from him."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Hardik Pandya in the last 8 innings for India in T20I:



35*(13)

31*(12)

9(12)

31*(21)

46(31)

24(12)

13*(9)

51(33) Hardik Pandya in the last 8 innings for India in T20I:35*(13)31*(12)9(12)31*(21)46(31)24(12)13*(9)51(33) https://t.co/b1iLsg9yYN

Pandya smashed six fours and a six after walking out to bat in the ninth over at the fall of Hooda's wicket. He then strung together useful partnerships with Yadav and Axar Patel to help the Men In Blue reach a formidable score.

"I thought this pitch will suit him" - Ajit Agarkar on Hardik Pandya's bowling

Hardik Pandya registered his best figures in T20I cricket during the first T20I.

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar was asked about Hardik Pandya enjoying success with his back-of-the-length bowling after the first T20I. He replied:

"That's why sometimes he can go for a few because at the length and the pace that he bowls, a set batter can get after him. Got a wicket early after he got hit for a boundary by [Dawid] Malan. I thought this pitch will suit him."

Agarkar concluded by stating that more than the wickets Pandya took, the all-rounder's ability to bowl four overs will help Rohit Sharma's cause. Agarkar explained:

"Fortunately for him, he came when [Jos] Buttler was out, Jason Roy was struggling a little bit and he got Malan early. But he did his job, he stuck to that length and he does have that little bit of zip every time he gets it right."

He added:

"Wickets were a bonus, it's the four overs that he can give India if he stays fit is going to be the real key for Rohit Sharma."

BCCI @BCCI



Take a 1-0 lead in the series.



Scorecard - #ENGvIND For his brilliant show with the bat and ball, @hardikpandya7 is adjudged Player of the Match as #TeamIndia win the first T20I by 50 runs.Take a 1-0 lead in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/ENGvIND-1STT20I For his brilliant show with the bat and ball, @hardikpandya7 is adjudged Player of the Match as #TeamIndia win the first T20I by 50 runs.Take a 1-0 lead in the series.Scorecard - bit.ly/ENGvIND-1STT20I #ENGvIND https://t.co/oEavD7COnZ

Hardik Pandya finished with figures of 4/33 in his four overs, eclipsing his previous best spell of 4/38, which also came against England.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Hardik Pandya score another half-century in the 2nd T20I? Yes No 0 votes so far