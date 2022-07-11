"I don't understand why no one speaks out when Rohit Sharma or anyone else isn't among the runs" - Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's form

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes star batter Virat Kohli is facing too much criticism for his form of late. The 33-year-old was once again unable to convert his start as he was dismissed for just 11 in the final T20I against England on Sunday.

Many fans, as well as some cricket experts, feel that with capable players like Deepak Hooda waiting in the wings, it is probably time to look past Kohli in T20Is. However, Gavaskar defended Kohli, claiming that his failures are often singled out more than that of other players.

Speaking to Sports Tak on Monday, Gavaskar opined that Virat Kohli was just playing as per the attacking template that India have committed to in T20I cricket. He said:

"I don't understand why no one speaks out when Rohit Sharma or anyone else isn't among the runs? The template that the team is using now of playing attacking cricket, you are bound to fail when it doesn't come off. We have a good enough selection committee to think about this and take a call."

Gavaskar also spoke about how the Asia Cup in August could be a good indicator in figuring out India's best possible squad for the T20 World Cup. On this, he said:

"I still feel there are about two more months before you have to announce your T20 World Cup squad. There are good teams who will play in Asia Cup and you can decide your team based on the performance then. No need to jump the gun at the moment."

ODI series has come at the right time for Virat Kohli: Sunil Gavaskar

With the Men in Blue set to lock horns with England in a three-match ODI series, starting July 12, Gavaskar reckons Kohli couldn't have asked for a better time to play an ODI series to get back to form. The 73-year-old feels the 50-over format gives Kohli a bit of breathing space to get his eye in and play his natural game.

On this, he stated:

"Yes, the ODI series has come at the right time for him. He can get a few overs to get set, and understand the conditions and whether there's swing in the air or bounce in the pitch. So I think this is a great format for Kohli."

Gavaskar was also impressed by how Kohli was committed to India's template of high-risk T20 cricket without being concerned about his personal form. He said:

"When your team has embraced this template of attacking cricket, maybe Kohli must have thought that he needs to get as many runs as possible in lesser deliveries so that it will be beneficial for both him and his team."

It will be interesting to see how Virat Kohli approaches the ODI series as a lot depends on how he fares in these three games.

