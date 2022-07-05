IND vs ENG 2022: ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on July 5

The fifth Test between India and England had no impact on the ICC World Test Championship points table. Both teams remained in the same position, but their points percentage changed after the game ended.

India lost the final Test of their series against England by seven wickets. Courtesy of their loss in Birmingham, India's points percentage came down from 58.33 to 53.47.

They have completed four of their six series in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

England's points percentage, on the other hand, has risen to 33.33 from 28.89. The Ben Stokes-led outfit registered their fourth consecutive win in the ICC World Test Championship, having beaten New Zealand 3-0 in their previous series.

England have tightened their grip over the seventh position with 33.33% points from four series. Overall, England have registered five wins, seven losses and four draws in the ongoing cycle.

Had England not lost 12 points due to a slow over rate in their previous matches, their points percentage would have been better. India have been docked only three points due to a slow over rate in the WTC cycle so far.

When is India's next ICC World Test Championship series?

Virat Kohli led India to the final of the previous World Test Championship cycle

India still have two series remaining in this WTC cycle. They will travel to Bangladesh for a Test series later this year and then host Australia in a four-match series.

The dates for both series are yet to be revealed, but they will only take place after the ICC T20 World Cup later this year.

Meanwhile, England will aim to continue their winning streak when they host South Africa next. The Proteas are placed second in the standings right now with 71.43% points.

Indian fans will hope that England dominate South Africa in the upcoming series because only the top two teams will qualify for the WTC Final 2023.

