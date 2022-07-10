"If I had to pick a T20 side, Virat probably wouldn't be there" - Ajay Jadeja after Virat Kohli's failure in 2nd IND vs ENG T20I

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja believes star batter Virat Kohli's spot in the Men in Blue's T20I team is no longer certain.

The 33-year-old once again failed to get rid of his poor form, as he only scored one run off three balls against England in the second T20I at Edgbaston on Saturday. Kohli has looked woefully out of touch in recent times and Jadeja feels that won't help India with their new brand of fearless cricket.

Openers Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma batted with the required intent and added quickfire 49 for the first wicket at Edgbaston. However, Virat Kohli couldn't keep the momentum going and was dismissed cheaply.

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, Ajay Jadeja explained why the Men in Blue probably have better options than Kohli if they want to follow this attacking template. He opined:

"Virat Kohli is a choice that you have to make. Do you want to play that solidity at the top and then get runs right at the back? It's that old-style when Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will bat at the top and you would have players like Dhoni where they get 60 in the last four overs."

Jadeja added:

"It depends on who you want to play. I feel you have a choice, it's a tough one to make. If I had to pick a T20 side, Virat probably wouldn't be there."

Rohit Sharma will make the call on how India want to play: Ajay Jadeja

There has been a lot of debate about whether this high-risk attacking approach is sustainable for the Indian team. The Men in Blue have traditionally believed in keeping wickets in hand till the death and have enjoyed plenty of success by doing the same as well.

However, Ajay Jadeja feels it will be captain Rohit Sharma who will make the decision about whether the Men in Blue want to usher in a new era. He stated:

"You have been shown that there is another way of playing the same game. You are still scoring around 180 to 200. It's not that the game has changed, but you have a choice of how you want to play. I think Rohit Sharma will be making that call."

Jadeja continued:

"I think anyone who is leading the side has only two choices. Either you stick to the way you have been playing [and] give opportunities to youngsters, or you go back to your old team that played before you started trying to give opportunities."

Having won the second T20I by 49 runs after a clinical display, India will hope to complete a famous whitewash over the hosts. The two teams will face off again tonight (July 10) at Trent Bridge in the final T20I.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far