“If Kohli doesn’t play the next game, it would be more than a niggle” - Pragyan Ojha on Indian batter’s injury

Former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has stated that if Virat Kohli also misses the second ODI against England on Thursday (July 14), his injury could be more than just a niggle.

The former Team India captain didn't play in the opening one-dayer of the three-match series at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday (July 12).

According to an official BCCI statement, the 33-year-old was not considered for selection due to a mild groin strain. The Indian cricket board added that the medical team is monitoring his situation.

Team India took a 1-0 lead in the series following a stupendous 10-wicket victory in the opening game. Previewing the second match, Ojha said that Kohli should be fit if he is only suffering from a niggle. During a discussion on Cricbuzz, he elaborated:

“(If fit), Virat should play. I had heard that he would not be available for the first ODI, but will be available for the second and third game. I feel it was more a case of precaution than injury, so the niggle doesn’t get worse. However, if Kohli doesn’t play the next game, it would be more than a niggle. The groin injury might be a bit deeper than what has been reported.”

According to a report in ANI, Kohli is yet to recover from his groin injury and is unlikely to feature in the second ODI, which will be played at Lord’s on Thursday.

Asked which batter should make way for Kohli if the 33-year-old is fit for the next game, Ojha replied:

“It would be interesting to see who goes out if Kohli comes in, just in case he is fit. According to me, the choice would be between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav.”

Shreyas Iyer scored 28 off 23 deliveries in the third T20I in Nottingham. In the same match, Suryakumar Yadav smashed a sensational 117 in only 55 balls in a losing cause.

“Kohli should replace Shreyas Iyer” - RP Singh

Sharing his views on the same topic, former Indian pacer RP Singh offered a more direct view. According to him, India should drop Shreyas from the playing XI if Kohli is available.

Explaining his decision, he said:

“Kohli should replace Shreyas Iyer. Suryakumar is playing really well. His form should not be disturbed. In-form players should be in the team.”

Before featuring in the third T20I, Shreyas was part of India's playing XI for the rescheduled Test in Birmingham. He managed disappointing scores of 15 and 19, falling to the short ball on both occasions.

