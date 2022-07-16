“Indian team is struggling because Kohli is not among the runs” - Kamran Akmal

Pakistan’s keeper-batter Kamran Akmal reckons that Virat Kohli’s poor run of form over the last couple of seasons has had a major impact on India’s fortunes as well. According to Akmal, India have been heavily dependent on Kohli in recent years, although they have a number of other star performers in the team.

The former Indian captain's form has been a matter of intense debate in world cricket over the last few months, with varied opinions coming to the fore. Kohli's woeful run with the bat has continued during the ongoing tour of England. He has registered the highest score of 20 from five international innings across the three formats of the game.

Chipping in with his thoughts on the Indian batter’s lackluster performances, Akmal said on his YouTube channel:

“It is evident that the Indian team is struggling because Kohli is not among the runs. The side is heavily dependent on him. He has single-handedly won so many games for India. He was batting well in the last game before he got out. His dedication is exemplary, and when he comes out of the rut, India’s performance will also improve.”

He added that fans all across the globe are eagerly waiting to see the Indian batter at his best because he is such a class act. Akmal said:

“When such players are in form, it is a big motivating factor for the younger generation. I am also one of his many fans. The sooner he returns to form, the better. Fans all around the world want to see him back among the runs.”

Before the tour of England, the talismanic run-scorer had a forgettable time in IPL 2022 as well. Representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), he scored 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73. He registered three golden ducks during the edition.

“I feel his passion will help him make a comeback” - Akmal on Kohli

Conceding that Kohli is under intense scrutiny over his place in the team, Akmal asserted that passion will aid the Indian cricketer in fighting back.

He concluded:

“Everyone is talking about Virat Kohli, that he is not in form and is not performing. He has the passion to play and perform. I feel his passion will help him make a comeback. He has that ability. He is a great player and every cricketer goes through such a phase. His bad patch has carried on for a bit too long, but Kohli will come out of it.”

While Kohli is likely to feature in the playing XI for the third one-dayer against England on Sunday, he won’t travel to the West Indies as he has been rested for the entire white ball series.

