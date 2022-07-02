"It will be a defensive move" - Wasim Jaffer on whether Virat Kohli should bat further down the order

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer was recently questioned whether Indian star Virat Kohli needs to bat lower down the order to get his form back. The 44-year-old stated that it would not be an ideal move for someone like Kohli who has always believed in taking the situation head-on.

Virat Kohli once again looked in good knick against England on Day 1 of the Birmingham Test. However, a lapse in concentration meant that he had to walk back to the pavilion for just 11 off 19 balls. Kohli misread a Matthew Potts delivery that shaped in a little and chopped the ball onto his stumps while looking to leave the ball.

The dismissal prompted questions about whether he should bat further down the order to shield him from the swing and movement of a newish ball.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What a picture - Two greatest of this Era Virat Kohli and James Anderson in fun mood. What a picture - Two greatest of this Era Virat Kohli and James Anderson in fun mood. https://t.co/YffYy8L1pI

However, speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here's what Wasim Jaffer had to say about the same:

"(On whether Kohli needs to drop down in the batting order) No, I don't think so. He has scored so many runs at No. 4 and it will be a defensive move to push him back. This is not something Kohli is known for."

Moving Rishabh Pant to No. 5 gives him a lot of confidence: Wasim Jaffer

India had a reliable No. 5 in Ajinkya Rahane in their Test team for almost a decade. After his inconsistency saw him get dropped from the team, many felt Shreyas Iyer would be the heir to his No. 5 position.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rishabh Pant at No.5 in Test cricket:



97.

89*.

8.

96.

39.

50.

146.



- 525 runs at an average of 87.5 with 4 fifties and a century. Top numbers for Pant! Rishabh Pant at No.5 in Test cricket:97.89*.8.96.39.50.146.- 525 runs at an average of 87.5 with 4 fifties and a century. Top numbers for Pant! https://t.co/Pq1GBaY9Nw

However, as seen in the last few Tests, the team management is backing Rishabh Pant to bat at No. 5 and take on the opposition. Wasim Jaffer feels this is a brilliant move as it will only allow Pant to grow in confidence. He said:

"(On whether sending Pant above Shreyas was a great move) Yes, as we have already mentioned that he is India's one of the best Test batters at the moment. So this move gives him even more confidence."

Pant's ability came to the fore on Day 1 as he bludgeoned the England bowlers on his way to scoring 146 off just 111 balls. Thanks to his exploits, India ended the day at 338/7 having found themselves at 98/5 at one point.

With Ravindra Jadeja still unbeaten on 83, the visitors will look to push themselves as close to the 400-run mark as possible.

