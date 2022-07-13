“Lot of opinions and noise can impact you and create confusion” - Jasprit Bumrah explains how he stays focused amid the spotlight

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has stated that he is not too concerned about what people are saying about his performances, good or bad. Instead, he is keen to focus on his preparations for every match and give it his best.

Bumrah was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his career-best figures of six for 19 in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday (July 12). Thanks to his heroics, India thumped the hosts by 10 wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

At a post-match conference following India’s memorable win, Bumrah was asked about the secret of his amazing consistency at the international level. Making a conscious effort to keep things simple, he replied:

“I like to stay in the present. Nowadays, there are a lot of opinions and noise that can impact you and create confusion as a player. I try to focus on my evaluation and my preparations. I work on my processes and accept whatever the result is.”

Lavishing high praise on Bumrah following his six-fer, former England captain Nasser Hussain hailed the Indian cricketer as the best all-format bowler in the world. Downplaying the compliment, the 28-year-old reacted:

“I don’t think on the lines of I am very good in this particular format or how good I am and so on. I enjoy every format. Obviously, I respect people’s opinion, but I don’t take it seriously, whether it is good or bad. Very grateful for the applause that I get, but I always try to keep a stable head.”

Bumrah received great support from Mohammad Shami, who claimed three wickets in the first ODI. Chasing 111, openers Rohit Sharma (76*) and Shikhar Dhawan (31*) featured in an unbroken century stand as the visitors raced home in 18.4 overs.

“That’s the beauty of cricket” - Bumrah on England’s Birmingham Test heroes falling cheaply

A week back, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root scored brilliant centuries as England chased down a record total of 378 in the rescheduled Test in Birmingham. In the first ODI on Tuesday, Bumrah dismissed Bairstow for seven and Root for a duck.

Asked to shed light on the amazing turnaround in fortunes in a matter of a few days, Bumrah explained:

“That’s the beauty of cricket. One day, you feel everything is going in your favor. On another day, nothing you try works. That’s why it’s important to be stable. Everyday is a new day. Sometimes you will get an edge with the first ball. Another day, you will bowl the whole day and not find the edge even once.”

Apart from Root, Jason Roy and Ben Stokes were also dismissed without scoring in the first ODI. England were eight down for 68 and the hosts needed a ninth-wicket stand of 35 between David Willey (21) and Brydon Carse (15) to cross the 100-run mark.

