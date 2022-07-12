Mohammad Shami becomes fastest Indian to bag 150 ODI wickets, breaks Ajit Agarkar’s record

Seasoned pacer Mohammad Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to claim 150 wickets in one-day internationals. He achieved the feat on Tuesday (July 12) during the first ODI against England at the Kennington Oval in London.

The right-arm pacer went into the game needing two wickets to reach the 150-mark in his 80th one-day match. He first dismissed Ben Stokes for a duck, forcing him to inside edge a delivery to the keeper. The ball nipped back in sharply from round the wicket and the left-hander looked helpless while dealing with the brute.

Shami completed 150 ODI wickets when he had England captain Jos Buttler caught near the ropes with a sharp bouncer. Buttler top-scored for the hosts with 30 off 32 balls. Shami also cleaned up Craig Overton (8) with a good length delivery that crashed into the stumps to take his one-day tally to 151 wickets.

By claiming his 150th wicket in his 80th match, Mohammad Shami broke Ajit Agarkar’s (97 matches) record for being the fastest Indian to reach the landmark.

Following his three-wicket haul on Tuesday, Mohammad Shami also became the joint-third fastest bowler ever to take 150 ODI wickets. He shares the record with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan.

Australia's Mitchell Starc (77 games) and Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq (78 games) are the only bowlers to have reached the landmark quicker than Shami and Rashid.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami bundle out England for 110

Jasprit Bumrah claimed a career-best one-day figures of 6 for 19 while Shami chipped in with 3 for 31 as India bundled out England for 110 in 25.2 overs in the first ODI at the Kennington Oval in London.

England got off to a disastrous start after being asked to bat by India as Jason Roy, Joe Root and Ben Stokes were all back in the hut without scoring. Jonny Bairstow (7) and Liam Livingstone (0) also perished cheaply as England were five down for 26. Bumrah claimed four of the first five wickets to fall.

A ninth-wicket stand of 35 between David Willey (21) and Brydon Carse (15) ensured England crossed the 100-run mark. Bumrah then returned to clean up the tail, dismissing both Carse and Willey.

