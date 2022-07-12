Create
Notifications

"No Netherlands, No party for Pengland" - Fans erupt as Jasprit Bumrah makes England dance to his tunes in 1st ODI

Jasprit Bumrah (L) celebrates after picking up the wicket of Liam Livingstone. (P.C.:Twitter)
Jasprit Bumrah (L) celebrates after picking up the wicket of Liam Livingstone. (P.C.:Twitter)
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jul 12, 2022 08:52 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah recorded the third-best figures ever by an Indian bowler in ODI history against England at The Oval on Tuesday. The 28-year-old, in just 7.2 overs, picked up a staggering six wickets and conceded just 19 runs as the hosts had no answer to his incredible bowling.

Captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first after seeing cloud cover and would have been hopeful of striking early. But no one would have predicted the power-packed batting line-up of the world champions to crumble on what's generally a good batting track.

Bumrah made the ball seam and swing both ways as Joe Root, Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone didn't even trouble the scorers. The wicket of the in-form Jonny Bairstow was probably a body blow for the hosts.

Fans on Twitter were absolutely thrilled to see Jasprit Bumrah produce arguably one of his best spells to date. Some also took this opportunity to troll the England team, who have generally boasted of scoring big runs at home on flatter tracks.

Here are some of the reactions:

The best by a country mile .. @Jaspritbumrah93 !!
"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah""Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable"#ENGvIND https://t.co/HN7G9scrgx
England winning this. They've got 40 runs too many.
England's batters: https://t.co/d2jq5oZRrq
The only tea available is QualiTea bowling from India twitter.com/michaelvaughan…
🥚🥚🥚🥚#ENGvIND https://t.co/BpLhQdOYBk
Aaj 4th T20 hai kya?
No context https://t.co/QEBWtIl2iZ
Watching England bat, some Russian punter would be thinking this is another fake cricket match to con them. #EngvInd
pengland twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/s… https://t.co/syE21YFGjW
No Netherlands, No party for Pengland 🤣🤣
Let's laugh at pengland 😂😂😂 https://t.co/yqjv0TgzY3
England have set a target so low, if Sunny Gavaskar’s 36* (174) was played in this chase, only 75 more would be needed in the other 126 balls to win.
Give us sunshine, give us fireGive us Bazball, or we Retire#INDvsENG
#ENGvsIND Boom! 🫡 https://t.co/lLHbfdmVS6
@TheBarmyArmy India already had England for lunch
Hhhmm. Bumrah!!!!
You do have to respect England men's cricket for its total commitment to not being good at both red- and white-ball cricket at the same time.
Unplayable today! https://t.co/YL9QHXuDMY
Never injured. Never out of form. And never complains about the pitch. Absolute Legend https://t.co/ST4Gmyryke
Bumrah v England today:#ENGvIND #BharatArmy https://t.co/bxABqOBPkI
Bumrah-Shami is surely the best fast bowling pair India’s had in Teats and ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah was ably supported by Mohammad Shami

As soon as Jasprit Bumrah got a bit of lateral movement, all eyes were on how Jason Roy would play him out. But the dangerous opener played a loose drive and could only chop the ball onto his stumps.

Root, who was playing an ODI for England after more than a year, lasted just two deliveries. The extra bounce and away movement from Bumrah could only see him knick one behind to Rishabh Pant.

Also Read Story Continues below

The pressure was required from both ends and Mohammad Shami once again proved why he is a world-class bowler even with the white ball. He dismissed Ben Stokes for a duck and proved to be an ideal foil for Bumrah.

Pant took another screamer as Bairstow departed for just seven runs. Jos Buttler did score a few boundaries, with Craig Overton eking out as many runs as possible.

However, Bumrah was later brought back into the attack and he cleaned up the tail to restrict England to just 110, their lowest-ever ODI total against India.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
reaction-emoji reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...