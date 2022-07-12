"No Netherlands, No party for Pengland" - Fans erupt as Jasprit Bumrah makes England dance to his tunes in 1st ODI

Jasprit Bumrah recorded the third-best figures ever by an Indian bowler in ODI history against England at The Oval on Tuesday. The 28-year-old, in just 7.2 overs, picked up a staggering six wickets and conceded just 19 runs as the hosts had no answer to his incredible bowling.

Captain Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first after seeing cloud cover and would have been hopeful of striking early. But no one would have predicted the power-packed batting line-up of the world champions to crumble on what's generally a good batting track.

Bumrah made the ball seam and swing both ways as Joe Root, Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone didn't even trouble the scorers. The wicket of the in-form Jonny Bairstow was probably a body blow for the hosts.

Fans on Twitter were absolutely thrilled to see Jasprit Bumrah produce arguably one of his best spells to date. Some also took this opportunity to troll the England team, who have generally boasted of scoring big runs at home on flatter tracks.

Here are some of the reactions:

Habil Ahmed @hblahmed England winning this. They've got 40 runs too many. England winning this. They've got 40 runs too many.

Denial Sloss (Rohit) @rohshah07 Aaj 4th T20 hai kya? Aaj 4th T20 hai kya?

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Watching England bat, some Russian punter would be thinking this is another fake cricket match to con them. #EngvInd Watching England bat, some Russian punter would be thinking this is another fake cricket match to con them. #EngvInd

Aesthetically Pleasing @orbitalistic No Netherlands, No party for Pengland 🤣🤣 No Netherlands, No party for Pengland 🤣🤣

Tareque Laskar @tarequelaskar England have set a target so low, if Sunny Gavaskar’s 36* (174) was played in this chase, only 75 more would be needed in the other 126 balls to win. England have set a target so low, if Sunny Gavaskar’s 36* (174) was played in this chase, only 75 more would be needed in the other 126 balls to win.

The Barmy Army @BarmyAemy

Give us Bazball, or we Retire

#INDvsENG

Will Macpherson @willis_macp You do have to respect England men's cricket for its total commitment to not being good at both red- and white-ball cricket at the same time. You do have to respect England men's cricket for its total commitment to not being good at both red- and white-ball cricket at the same time.

Sagar @sagarcasm Never injured. Never out of form. And never complains about the pitch. Absolute Legend Never injured. Never out of form. And never complains about the pitch. Absolute Legend https://t.co/ST4Gmyryke

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Bumrah-Shami is surely the best fast bowling pair India’s had in Teats and ODIs Bumrah-Shami is surely the best fast bowling pair India’s had in Teats and ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah was ably supported by Mohammad Shami

As soon as Jasprit Bumrah got a bit of lateral movement, all eyes were on how Jason Roy would play him out. But the dangerous opener played a loose drive and could only chop the ball onto his stumps.

Root, who was playing an ODI for England after more than a year, lasted just two deliveries. The extra bounce and away movement from Bumrah could only see him knick one behind to Rishabh Pant.

The pressure was required from both ends and Mohammad Shami once again proved why he is a world-class bowler even with the white ball. He dismissed Ben Stokes for a duck and proved to be an ideal foil for Bumrah.

Pant took another screamer as Bairstow departed for just seven runs. Jos Buttler did score a few boundaries, with Craig Overton eking out as many runs as possible.

However, Bumrah was later brought back into the attack and he cleaned up the tail to restrict England to just 110, their lowest-ever ODI total against India.

