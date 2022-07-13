"Not concerned about England's batting" - Michael Vaughan believes hosts will 'come good' despite horror show in 1st IND vs ENG ODI

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Jos Buttler and his men will eventually make a strong comeback in the batting department.

The Englishmen endured a poor performance in the first ODI against India at The Oval on Tuesday (July 12), losing by 10 wickets. They were bowled out for their lowest-ever ODI score against India (110) and the bowlers simply didn't have enough runs to make a match out of it.

Vaughan backed the England batsmen to recover their mojo. However, he was a bit concerned about their bowling attack, especially with speedsters Jofra Archer and Mark Wood out injured.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, the 47-year-old explained why the hosts needed a world-class bowler like Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks. Vaughan said:

"Not concerned about England's batting in white-ball cricket as they will eventually come good. But I have one or two concerns about bowling. If there's movement on offer, they have enough bowlers to be competitive. Otherwise, they will always miss someone like Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid."

He added:

"You don't grow many Jasprit Bumrah's everywhere, he is up there with the greats of the game."

England need to show faith in their playing XI: Zaheer Khan

Even former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan was also part of the Cricbuzz panel alongside Vaughan. He suggested that the hosts don't need to press the panic button by making several changes for the second ODI.

The 43-year-old reckons they have enough quality in their batting and need to move on by considering the first ODI as just an off-day. He stated:

"You can't really analyze these sort of games. You just need to move on from them quickly. The best way for England to get out of this situation is to get a win and get back on track."

Khan added:

"[I] Don't think they will make any changes unless a forced change because then ot sends panic. They need to show faith in the playing XI."

The hosts will need to make a strong comeback in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday (July 14) if they want to keep the three-match series alive.

