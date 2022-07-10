“They can take their time” - Parthiv Patel reckons 3rd IND vs ENG T20I an opportunity for Kohli, Rohit to rediscover form 

Former Team India keeper-batter Parthiv Patel feels that the third T20I against England on Sunday (July 10) is a good opportunity for the Indian duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to try and find some batting form. Patel explained that with the series in the bag, there won’t be that much pressure on the visitors in the dead rubber.

The Men in Blue clinched the three-match T20I series by thumping England by 49 runs in the second match on Saturday. Earlier in the series opener, they defeated the hosts by 50 runs.

While Team India have dominated England, the script hasn’t changed much for skipper Rohit and No. 3 batter Kohli as far as their form is concerned. Explaining how the third T20I can help the duo rediscover their touch, Patel told Cricbuzz:

“Trent Bridge (venue for third T20I) is a batting-friendly wicket. It could be an advantage for India because fans want Rohit to get big runs. He is looking good, but he is not able to convert 30s. As for Virat Kohli, the runs are not coming. But now, there is no pressure since the series has been won, so they can take their time.”

While Rohit has registered scores of 24 and 31 in the two T20Is, Kohli was dismissed for one on Saturday (he was not part of the team for the first T20I).

Stating that he doesn’t see any changes in the batting for the third T20I, Patel reckoned that fast bowler Umran Malik might get a look in. He elaborated:

“I don’t see any changes in the batting, but Umran Malik might come in as one of the bowlers. A lot is being spoken about him. He played against Ireland, but India may want to give him some experience against a strong side.”

Malik, 22, registered figures of one for 42 and two for 31 in the two-match T20I series against Ireland.

“70-80 percent players from this Indian team are expected to be part of the T20 World Cup” - RP Singh

Former Indian pacer RP Singh urged the visitors not to make any changes to the playing XI for the third T20I against England. He stated that India must look to stick to a more or less fixed squad, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind. Singh said:

“India should not make any changes for the next game. 70-80 percent players from this Indian team are expected to be part of the T20 World Cup. I think the same combination should play, so that they get more game time ahead of the World Cup.”

The third and final T20I of the India-England series will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday (July 10).

