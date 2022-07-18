“He challenged himself mentally” - Pragyan Ojha dissects Rishabh Pant’s mature hundred in 3rd ODI vs England 

Former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha stated that Rishabh Pant’s magnificent hundred against England in Manchester on Sunday (July 17) was a reflection of maturity and temperament. Ojha asserted that Pant already possessed the qualities, but had to mentally challenge himself to convert his Test form into white-ball success.

The 24-year-old keeper-batter notched up his maiden ODI ton in India’s series-winning effort at Old Trafford. Chasing 260, India were in trouble at 72 for four. However, Pant (125* off 113) and Hardik Pandya (71 off 55) added 133 for the fifth wicket as India secured a memorable series win.

Analyzing India’s triumph in the deciding ODI against England, Ojha showered praise on Pant. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said about the keeper-batter:

“He has the maturity and temperament. He has already displayed the qualities in Test cricket. Today (Sunday), he showed the same in one-day cricket. More than the physical struggle, he challenged himself mentally.

"Everyone knew that he could win games single-handedly on his day. He proved that by crossing the mental barrier. He did what Jos Buttler couldn’t do for England.”

Pant struck 16 fours and two sixes in his brilliant knock. Having reached his 100 off 106 balls, he took on left-arm seamer David WIlley and pounded him for five consecutive fours as India raced towards victory.

“Pant batted differently, it was a special innings” - RP Singh

Former Indian left-arm seamer RP Singh praised Pant for reining in his aggressive instincts and batting according to the situation, something which he is often criticized for not doing. Sharing his thoughts on the keeper-batter’s knock, Singh said:

“Pant batted differently in the 3rd ODI. We always say that Pant has a certain style of batting. But he adapted according to the situation, which demanded that he must hold the innings together."

Singh elaborated:

"He did not take any risks. It was a special innings in that sense. He did not go for any six out of the blue and built that partnership with Hardik Pandya. He understood the situation very well. Once the victory was assured, he finished things off with a flurry of boundaries.”

Pant came into bat with India’s score reading 21 for 2 as the openers fell cheaply. India also lost Virat Kohli (17) and Suryakumar Yadav (16), slipping to 72 for 4 by the 17th over. However, Pant and Pandya batted England out of the contest with a terrific partnership.

