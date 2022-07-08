"Rishabh Pant can open in the place of Ishan Kishan" - Parthiv Patel on India's possible changes ahead of 2nd IND vs ENG T20I

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel recently stated that the Men in Blue have some headaches when it comes to selecting their playing XI for the second T20I against England at Edgbaston.

The visitors absolutely bossed England in the first T20I, winning by 50 runs. However, with a number of big names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant returning to the squad for the last two T20Is, it will be interesting to see whether the side make some changes.

Rishabh Pant @RishabhPant17 Target has moved little farther but the focus is still intact. We will be back stronger. Target has moved little farther but the focus is still intact. We will be back stronger. 🎯🏆👀🇮🇳 https://t.co/6UFxWuCsIZ

Speaking to Cricbuzz after India's win at Southampton, Parthiv Patel explained why Pant has to play and could possibly be tried as an opener in the second T20I. He said:

"DK has been the No. 1 finisher, Ishan Kishan has been the highest run-scorer for India in T20Is this year and Rishabh Pant is Rishabh Pant. Although he had a modest IPL, he will bring confidence from that hundred and a fifty from Edgbaston Test. He can open in the place of Ishan Kishan and can get quite a few opportunities at the top."

Shreyas Iyer might not make it to India's XI: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel claimed that Ravindra Jadeja will be back in the team as a like-for-like replacement in the place of Axar Patel. With Arshdeep Singh not part of the squad for the remaining T20Is, the 37-year-old reckons he will be replaced by Bumrah.

However, as Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have done so well in the first T20I, Parthiv believes Shreyas Iyer might need to wait a bit longer to get into the middle order. He stated:

"Axar Patel will be replaced by Ravindra Jadeja. Jasprit Bumrah will also come in for Arshdeep Singh. Shreyas Iyer I think might not make it to the playing XI. Both Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant might come back but it will be interesting to see who will be left out."

The visitors might want to stick with most of their XI who played the first game to maintain the winning combination.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far