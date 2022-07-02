"Rishabh Pant is India's best Test batter at the moment" - Wasim Jaffer after Pant's sensational hundred on Day 1 of 5th IND vs ENG Test

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer believes swashbuckling left-hander Rishabh Pant, on current form, is arguably India's best Test batter.

The 24-year-old struggled in the recently-concluded T20I series against the Proteas, scoring just 57 runs in the four completed matches. However, back in the whites, Rishabh Pant showed why he is one of the most dangerous batters in the world at the moment.

India were reeling at 98/5 on Day 1 of the Birmingham Test against England. However, Pant's sensational counter-attacking knock of 146 (111) has put the visitors in a commanding position.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here's what Jaffer had to say about Pant's incredible innings:

"(On whether Pant is India's best Test batter at the moment) Yes definitely. The way he has played some knocks of late, you can definitely call him India's best Test batter at the moment."

Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja's partnership

While Pant was sensational, Wasim Jaffer also lauded Ravindra Jadeja's resolve at the other end. There were doubts about the 33-year-old's form too after an underwhelming IPL season.

However, Jadeja looked at utmost ease despite the conditions being conducive to swing bowling. He held one end up with some solid batting and the odd boundary, allowing Rishabh Pant to play his natural game. The duo added a record 222 runs for the sixth wicket.

Jaffer believes that if India go on to win the game, Pant's knock would go down as one of his best in Tests. He stated:

"(On whether Pant's knock has put India ahead in the game) Yes. Not only his knock but also the partnership with Ravindra Jadeja was incredible. If India wins this Test, I think it will be one of Pant's best Test innings."

Having lost half their side for less than 100 runs, India will be glad to have ended Day 1 at Birmingham on 338/7. They will now look to push on towards the 375-run mark with Jadeja (83 off 163 balls) and Mohammed Shami (0 off 11 balls) at the crease to start Day 2.

