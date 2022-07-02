“Do not play in the same manner so that the bowler gets mentally disturbed” - Rishabh Pant after sensational 146 in Birmingham

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has stated that he keeps experimenting with his stroke-making to try and disturb the bowlers mentally. According to the 24-year-old, it is important not to allow the bowlers to settle into a good rhythm, especially when playing in England.

Pant struck a magnificent 146 off 111 balls on Day 1 of the Birmingham Test against England on Friday (July 1). He clobbered 19 fours and four sixes to give yet another demonstration of his growing stature as a game-changing Test batter.

Speaking at the end of the day’s play, the destructive left-hander shed some light on his mindset as a batter in Test matches. He said:

"Especially in conditions like England, where you know the bowler is bowling well, then it becomes important to disturb his (bowler’s) line and length. I keep trying that I do not play in the same manner so that the bowler gets mentally disturbed.

"As a player, I look to give my 100 percent. I try to play my percentage. If I feel if it's there for me to try a different shot or hit the ball, I tend to back it. I have focused on that and it's helping me, I guess.”

Pant’s century on Friday was his fifth in Test cricket and his fourth in overseas conditions. He had earlier scored hundreds at The Oval (2018), Sydney (2019), Ahmedabad (2021) and Cape Town (2022). He has also been dismissed five times in the 90s.

"We thought from the team's point of view" - Pant on partnership with Jadeja

BCCI @BCCI



put on an absolute show to score a cracking 146.



remains unbeaten on 83.



post 338/7 on the board at the close of play.



Scorecard bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST It's Stumps on the opening Day of the #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston! @RishabhPant17 put on an absolute show to score a cracking 146. @imjadeja remains unbeaten on 83. #TeamIndia post 338/7 on the board at the close of play.Scorecard It's Stumps on the opening Day of the #ENGvIND Test at Edgbaston! @RishabhPant17 put on an absolute show to score a cracking 146. 💪 💪 @imjadeja remains unbeaten on 83. 👍 👍#TeamIndia post 338/7 on the board at the close of play. Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/ENGvIND-5THTEST https://t.co/4wSDG6EMa3

During his knock, Pant featured in a wonderful sixth-wicket stand of 222 with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (83*). Thanks to the partnership, India recovered from 98 for five to end the day on 338 for seven.

Asked what kind of discussion he had with Jadeja, the keeper-batter said it was about focusing on the partnership. He explained:

“If you think about it individually, then the pressure can arise. So, we thought from the team's point of view. I think I was just focusing on the ball, yes, the pressure was there. But if you focus on the pressure, you might not get the result. I try to focus on my process and that might give me results most of the time."

When asked where he you would rate his Birmingham ton in comparison to his previous Test hundreds, the southpaw replied:

"As a player, every hundred you can make in international cricket is a big achievement and you feel happy about it. It is upto you guys to decide which one was better, I just want to give my best."

Pant’s terrific knock ended when he was outfoxed by a slow and wide Joe Root delivery, which he edged to slip while attempting another big hit.

Also Read: “If India win, you’ve got to put this in the same bracket as Gabba” - Wasim Jaffer on Rishabh Pant’s Birmingham ton

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far