“It is not pre-planned that I have to go after this bowler” - Rishabh Pant shares insights into his batting mindset

Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has stated that he doesn’t bat with a premeditated mindset of taking on a particular bowler. Instead, he focuses on what the bowler is trying to do and reacts accordingly.

Pant was spectacular on Day 1 of the Birmingham Test against England on Friday (July 1). Coming into bat at No. 5 after India had lost three early wickets, he smashed a counter-attacking 146 off 111 balls.

Thanks to Pant’s heroics and his 222-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (83*), India recovered from 98 for five and went to stumps at 338 for seven.

Speaking at the end of the day’s play, Pant shed light on his aggressive batting approach. He explained:

"I don't focus on the bowler; I focus on what he is bowling. It is not pre-planned that I have to go after this bowler. If I feel I can hit the ball, I do that. I think if you lose too many wickets, you need to give yourself time. I was trying to build a partnership with Jaddu Bhai and we were thinking let's not lose a wicket till the tea break."

Asked whether he got any advice from head coach Rahul Dravid, the 24-year-old revealed:

“Rahul bhai told me to play according to the ball and focus at one ball at a time, just try to play the situation and not think about what's going to happen."

Pant’s hundred on Friday was his fifth in Test cricket and his second in 2022. He had earlier smacked an unbeaten hundred in Cape Town. He was also dismissed for 96 in Mohali against Sri Lanka (March 2022).

“I keep working on my defence” - Rishabh Pant shares advice from childhood coach

Pant also credited his childhood coach, the late Tarak Sinha, for advising him to focus on his defense and not just his strokeplay. The left-hander revealed:

“I like the opposition (England) but I do not think about it much. I just look to give my 100 per cent in every match. My focus is on the cricket I play. From childhood, my coach Tarak sir told me that you can hit the ball, but work on your defence as well. I keep working on my defence, in Test cricket, defence is important.”

Pant is India’s leading run-getter in Tests in 2022. Playing in his fifth Test of the year, he has so far smashed 475 runs, including two hundreds and as many fifties, at a strike rate of 95.

