"You can't play those kinds of innings if you are not responsible by nature" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Rishabh Pant

Sanjay Manjrekar has pointed out that Rishabh Pant cannot come up with the match-winning knocks he plays quite often if he is not responsible by nature.

Pant smoked an unbeaten 125 off just 113 balls in the third and final ODI against England. His knock, along with his 133-run fifth-wicket partnership with Hardik Pandya, helped Team India register a five-wicket win in the series decider at Old Trafford, Manchester, on Sunday, July 17.

During an interaction on Sports 18, Manjrekar was asked if he was surprised by the responsibility Pant exhibited in the final ODI. He replied:

"He is always responsible. Responsibility-wise, I think this guy is just incredible because of the kind of record he has in Test cricket. You can't play those kinds of innings if you are not responsible by nature, wanting to win the game."

The former Indian batter expressed his excitement about the innings played by Pant, elaborating:

"In this one-dayer as well, he was responsibility personified, he was calmness personified. I got very excited watching Rishabh Pant because there is something about this country of ours, the waters of India, that we keep producing these kinds of batters every generation."

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag



Incredible innings from an incredible player - with great support from Hardik and Jadeja.

#IndvsEng Last match of a series and @RishabhPant17 playing brilliantly - this is a better love story than twilight.Incredible innings from an incredible player - with great support from Hardik and Jadeja. Last match of a series and @RishabhPant17 playing brilliantly - this is a better love story than twilight.Incredible innings from an incredible player - with great support from Hardik and Jadeja.#IndvsEng https://t.co/WRGMEFb3sA

Pant's blazing knock was studded with 16 fours and two sixes. He was content to play second fiddle to Hardik at the start of his innings but took the attack to the opposition bowlers once he had gotten his eye in, especially after the latter's dismissal.

"He may seem irresponsible sometimes" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant tends to play some unconventional shots at times

Manjrekar highlighted that Pant's modes of dismissals give a false impression of him lacking responsibility at times. He explained:

"He may seem irresponsible sometimes when he gets out playing one of those kinds of shots. You have got to look at it as somebody getting out in the slips because the game has changed, and that is Rishabh Pant's primary sort of skill."

The cricketer-turned-analyst added that unconventional shots like the reverse sweep are an integral part of Pant's game. Manjrekar observed:

"He has got a sound defense but when he extends himself, he tries these shots, the winning runs for example. It's part of the basic attacking array of shots that he has."

Manjrekar opined that Pant's knock in the final ODI was a sign of great things to come from him in the 50-over format of the game. However, the 57-year-old feels the youngster still needs to work out his T20 game and reckons opening the batting in the shortest version of the game could help his cause.

