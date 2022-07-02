"Everyone does not have the technical perfection but they score runs" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli failing again in the 5th India vs England Test

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Virat Kohli's indifferent returns with the bat cannot be attributed to only technical issues.

Kohli managed just 11 runs off 19 deliveries in India's first innings of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England. The former Indian skipper inside-edged the ball onto his stumps while trying to leave a Matthew Potts delivery.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Manjrekar was asked about Kohli failing to end his bad patch in the Edgbaston Test. He responded:

"What do I say, as an expert when I see I have some opinion that the confidence has gone down a little, he is enduring slight bad luck also, there are technical issues, I feel he is playing a lot on the front foot but it is not because of this he is not scoring runs, runs are scored despite all this. Everyone does not have the technical perfection but they score runs."

The former Indian batter added that he is surprised by the modern batting great's prolonged lean run. Manjrekar reasoned:

"Virat Kohli's form is surprising me because it came suddenly. When great batters go out of form, they come back in form quickly. You will have to say that we don't know how the out-of-form phase has gone on for so long."

Kohli has aggregated 852 runs at a lowly average of 27.48 in 18 Tests since the beginning of 2020. The Indian batting mainstay has also failed to score an international century in almost three years.

"He got double-minded" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Virat Kohli's dismissal

Virat Kohli looked in decent touch before he was dismissed

Manjrekar highlighted that Kohli was trying his best to fight it out in the middle before he was dismissed. He elaborated:

"Today also his fight was on. Outside the off-stump bowling is done to him. He tries his best from his side to stay there but on one ball which was pitched slightly up, he got double-minded, because generally he leaves with a clear mind. He scored runs against Jimmy Anderson by leaving deliveries."

Manish Ydv @manish_ydv18 Virat Kohli chops on for 11, hard luck for Virat. Matthew Potts the man again!

The cricketer-turned-commentator also recalled Kohli's laborious knock in the Cape Town Test against South Africa. Manjrekar observed:

"It is the first time we saw that he was hesitant while leaving as well. The last innings he played in South Africa, he probably scored 23 runs and played for three hours and 13 minutes, this is Virat Kohli, an all-time great batter. When a guy is out of form such things happen, which surprise you."

Kohli scored 29 runs off 143 deliveries during his 193-minute vigil at the crease in that game. He was extremely defensive while Rishabh Pant went hammer and tongs at the other end, smashing an unbeaten 100 off just 139 deliveries.

