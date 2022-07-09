"I am not sure it's a great call" - Sanjay Manjrekar on whether Hardik Pandya can bowl 10 overs in ODIs

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes it will not be a wise call to make Hardik Pandya bowl his full quota of 10 overs in ODI cricket.

Pandya is part of the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against England, which follows the ongoing T20I rubber. He is likely to be used by the Men In Blue as their sixth bowler if such a need arises.

During an interaction on Sports 18, Manjrekar was asked if he thinks Hardik can complete his quota of 10 overs now that he has been picked for the ODI team. He responded:

"There I am worried. I am not sure it's a great call but I don't think he is making the trip to West Indies, if I remember, for the one-dayers. 50-overs cricket for an all-rounder is tough, it really takes a lot out of you."

The former Indian batter highlighted the arduous task in front of all-rounders in 50-over cricket. Manjrekar explained:

"You are bowling 10 overs in just about three-and-a-half hours which is a lot, plus if you are batting towards the end and stay not out while batting first and then come in and bowl those 10 overs, it is physically very draining."

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



4/38 v ENG at Bristol, 2018

4/33 v ENG at Southampton, today

#ENGvIND Hardik Pandya becomes the FIRST bowler to take multiple 4+ wicket hauls in men's T20Is in England.4/38 v ENG at Bristol, 20184/33 v ENG at Southampton, today Hardik Pandya becomes the FIRST bowler to take multiple 4+ wicket hauls in men's T20Is in England.4/38 v ENG at Bristol, 20184/33 v ENG at Southampton, today#ENGvIND

Manjrekar even recalled Kapil Dev feeling the rigors of bowling in ODIs after a stint with the bat in the middle. He observed:

"I remember playing with Kapil Dev and he used to sometimes confess that when he used to bat first and run those hard singles and then come in to bowl another spell, he felt it was a very demanding task."

Kapil certainly had the unenviable task of bowling with the new ball even though he batted for a considerable while towards the latter stages of the Indian innings. Pandya, however, can enjoy a longer break as he can only be introduced into the attack in the middle overs.

"He can be your batting all-rounder who will chip in with maybe five overs" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya last played an ODI for Team India almost a year back

Manjrekar concluded by observing that Hardik might just play as a batting all-rounder who can roll his arm over for a few overs. He elaborated:

"So I am a little worried if Hardik Pandya plays 50-overs cricket and is expected to bowl 10 overs, or maybe he is not expected to bowl 10. His batting has been so good that he can be your batting all-rounder who will chip in with maybe five overs on a good day."

CBTF Speed News @cbtfspeednews Ravi Shastri opened up on Hardik Pandya's return.



“Pandya has had ample rest and he will continue to have ample rest because that's the only format he should play going into the World Cup. They shouldn't take the risk of making him play ODI cricket,” said Shastri. Ravi Shastri opened up on Hardik Pandya's return. “Pandya has had ample rest and he will continue to have ample rest because that's the only format he should play going into the World Cup. They shouldn't take the risk of making him play ODI cricket,” said Shastri.

Team India are unlikely to consider Hardik as a full-fledged bowler in ODI cricket at the moment. They will want to tread cautiously with him on the bowling front, especially considering his importance for the side at the T20 World Cup later this year.

