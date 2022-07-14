"We experts are very hard people to please" - Sanjay Manjrekar on whether Jasprit Bumrah can be categorized in the league of Akram and Marshall

Sanjay Manjrekar feels there is still some way to go before Jasprit Bumrah can be categorized in the league of fast-bowling greats like Wasim Akram and Malcolm Marshall.

Bumrah registered sensational figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs in the first ODI of the ongoing three-match series against England. His spell helped the Men in Blue bowl out the hosts for just 110 runs and they then went on to complete an emphatic 10-wicket win.

During an interaction on Sports 18, Manjrekar was asked whether Jasprit Bumrah could be categorized in the same league as the likes of Akram and Marshall. He replied:

"Not yet, the potential is there but the problem with comparisons is that Wasim Akram and Malcolm Marshall, these are the guys who have done it over a long period of time and done it in all conditions. These are all-time greats, and we experts are very hard people to please."

The former Indian batter pointed out that Bumrah is yet to showcase his prowess with the ball on placid home tracks in Test cricket. Manjrekar observed:

"Interestingly, if you look at Bumrah and if you see the number of Test matches he has played in India, hardly any. So taking no credit away from him, because India tends to rest him in certain games, but that test is still there for Bumrah."

Bumrah has played just four Tests in India to date. He has been quite successful in these games, with his 14 wickets coming at an excellent average of 15.64, although eight of those scalps came in the pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

"Absolutely" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Jasprit Bumrah being the most feared fast bowler in world cricket currently

Jasprit Bumrah is the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler at the moment

However, Manjrekar replied in the affirmative when asked if Bumrah is currently the most feared fast bowler in world cricket. He elaborated:

"Absolutely. I was just thinking, currently on form when you look at India's best batter in Test cricket - Rishabh Pant, and Bumrah - your current No. 1 best bowler in maybe all formats, and both these guys are so out of the box with their technique."

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



#ENGvIND I've been of the opinion for a while now that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats. It was good to hear @nassercricket agree with me on-air. I've been of the opinion for a while now that Bumrah is the best bowler across formats. It was good to hear @nassercricket agree with me on-air.#ENGvIND

The cricketer-turned-analyst was further asked about Bumrah making subtle adjustments to his line and length when he saw the ball swinging, to which he responded:

"The day he arrived on the T20 scene, that is how he rose to recognition, you could see that this is a smart guy. His background is also typical of guys who are very street-smart in the way they bowl, these are products of competitive soft-ball cricket. He knows where to put the ball to each batter."

Many cricket experts have labeled Jasprit Bumrah as the best pacer in world cricket at the moment, especially after his exploits at The Oval. Team India will hope that the ace seamer is at the top of his game at the T20 World Cup later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Jasprit Bumrah the best pacer in world cricket at the moment? Yes No 1 votes so far