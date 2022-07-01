"Shame on you!" - Furious fans slam BCCI for backing Pant, Iyer over Sanju Samson for India's white-ball leg against England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced Team India's ODI and T20I squads for the white-ball leg of the England tour. It will commence after the end of the one-off Test to be played from July 1.
The BCCI named separate squads for the first T20I and the next two T20Is, keeping in mind the workload of the players who will be playing the one-off Test. Captain Rohit Sharma, who will miss the Birmingham Test, will lead the side as he is expected to recover fully from COVID-19 before the T20I series begins.
Players from the Test team including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will join the squad for the second and third T20I. To accommodate them, the likes of Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Arshdeep Singh have been named in the squad for just the first T20I.
Quite a few eyebrows were raised to see Samson's name missing from the squad for the remaining T20Is as well as the ODI series. The 27-year-old recently smashed 77 against Ireland and many feel it is unfair for him to not get a longer rope again.
In seven years of international cricket, Samson has represented India in just 14 T20Is. That says a lot about how he may not be in their plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
India's squads for white-ball leg of England tour
1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.
2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.
3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.