"Shame on you!" - Furious fans slam BCCI for backing Pant, Iyer over Sanju Samson for India's white-ball leg against England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced Team India's ODI and T20I squads for the white-ball leg of the England tour. It will commence after the end of the one-off Test to be played from July 1.

The BCCI named separate squads for the first T20I and the next two T20Is, keeping in mind the workload of the players who will be playing the one-off Test. Captain Rohit Sharma, who will miss the Birmingham Test, will lead the side as he is expected to recover fully from COVID-19 before the T20I series begins.

Players from the Test team including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will join the squad for the second and third T20I. To accommodate them, the likes of Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Arshdeep Singh have been named in the squad for just the first T20I.

Quite a few eyebrows were raised to see Samson's name missing from the squad for the remaining T20Is as well as the ODI series. The 27-year-old recently smashed 77 against Ireland and many feel it is unfair for him to not get a longer rope again.

In seven years of international cricket, Samson has represented India in just 14 T20Is. That says a lot about how he may not be in their plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Sarah Waris @swaris16 Wow, Sanju Samson has been omitted from the last two T20Is? Wow. Clearly some deep bias there, nothing else explains this.



Also, BCCI announcing squads at 11pm. Nothing beats a team announcement at 10pm on NYE, though. 🤨 Wow, Sanju Samson has been omitted from the last two T20Is? Wow. Clearly some deep bias there, nothing else explains this. Also, BCCI announcing squads at 11pm. Nothing beats a team announcement at 10pm on NYE, though. 🤨

Prabuddha Ghosh @TheCluelessBong twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s… Subhayan Chakraborty @CricSubhayan



Umran Malik retained for all 3 T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan included in ODIs



#ENGvIND India announce limited overs squad vs England.Umran Malik retained for all 3 T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan included in ODIs India announce limited overs squad vs England.Umran Malik retained for all 3 T20Is, Shikhar Dhawan included in ODIs#ENGvIND https://t.co/PWhGZC08T4 Sanju Samson missing out from the squad for second and third T20s, despite scoring a superb 70-odd knock against Ireland. No offence to Shreyas, but was badly rooting for Sanju to make the cut for the England series. #TeamIndia Sanju Samson missing out from the squad for second and third T20s, despite scoring a superb 70-odd knock against Ireland. No offence to Shreyas, but was badly rooting for Sanju to make the cut for the England series. #TeamIndia twitter.com/CricSubhayan/s…

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07



Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson have been picked just for the opening T20I. Selectors have probably all but picked the T20 WC squad, for the remaining two games. India's squads for the three-match ODI and T20I series versus England are announced.Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson have been picked just for the opening T20I. Selectors have probably all but picked the T20 WC squad, for the remaining two games. #ENGvsIND India's squads for the three-match ODI and T20I series versus England are announced. Rahul Tripathi and Sanju Samson have been picked just for the opening T20I. Selectors have probably all but picked the T20 WC squad, for the remaining two games. #ENGvsIND https://t.co/hallqoNhCo

Just Butter @bestwicketkepar Rishabh Pant strike rate in T20I : 123

Sanju Samson strike rate in T20I : 135



But one is picked in t20i squad and another is dropped just after playing a marvelous knock Rishabh Pant strike rate in T20I : 123Sanju Samson strike rate in T20I : 135But one is picked in t20i squad and another is dropped just after playing a marvelous knock

Jassa @JasCricket Jassa @JasCricket Not a better sight than seeing Arshdeep in the ODI squad but unfair to be dropped form 2nd and 3rd T20I. Disappointing to say the least from BCCI Not a better sight than seeing Arshdeep in the ODI squad but unfair to be dropped form 2nd and 3rd T20I. Disappointing to say the least from BCCI Quiet clear that Samson, Tripathi and Arshdeep don't make the T20 WC squad. I have said it and will still say it, this fasttracking of Umran will result in India losing a talent. twitter.com/JasCricket/sta… Quiet clear that Samson, Tripathi and Arshdeep don't make the T20 WC squad. I have said it and will still say it, this fasttracking of Umran will result in India losing a talent. twitter.com/JasCricket/sta…

Anurag @RightGaps No wonder Sanju Samson has so many fans, bcci has made the entire country his fan with their injustice.



Scored 77 in the only chance he got in comeback,still a 48 match failure rishabh pant is playing over him.

Scored 46 in the only odi he played,never got another odi. No wonder Sanju Samson has so many fans, bcci has made the entire country his fan with their injustice.Scored 77 in the only chance he got in comeback,still a 48 match failure rishabh pant is playing over him.Scored 46 in the only odi he played,never got another odi. https://t.co/ZTFK6SIhaI

Vishal Rajora @Vrajora2001

not selected in Squad of Odi

He played 1 match and scored 46 Runs

And For 2nd and 3rd t20 he is not even in the squad despite giving good Performance at opening position!!

Now BCCI is very biased !!!

Shame on you BCCI

#BCCI Justice For Sanju Samson #SanjuSamson not selected in Squad of OdiHe played 1 match and scored 46 RunsAnd For 2nd and 3rd t20 he is not even in the squad despite giving good Performance at opening position!!Now BCCI is very biased !!!Shame on you BCCI Justice For Sanju Samson#SanjuSamson not selected in Squad of OdiHe played 1 match and scored 46 RunsAnd For 2nd and 3rd t20 he is not even in the squad despite giving good Performance at opening position!!Now BCCI is very biased !!! Shame on you BCCI #BCCI https://t.co/Pm1x3xNFdJ

Robin Saroy @RobinSaroy2002

#SanjuSamson twitter.com/RobinSaroy2002… Robin Saroy @RobinSaroy2002

Now he's neither in T20I squad nor in ODIs

God level backing by Captain Remember when Ashwin made comeback in white ball cricket everyone were saying Rohit brought him back,he deserves creditNow he's neither in T20I squad nor in ODIsGod level backing by Captain Remember when Ashwin made comeback in white ball cricket everyone were saying Rohit brought him back,he deserves creditNow he's neither in T20I squad nor in ODIs 😂God level backing by Captain Rohit Sharma did same with Sanju Samson after assuring him,He gives these kinds of statements for media interactions only Rohit Sharma did same with Sanju Samson after assuring him,He gives these kinds of statements for media interactions only#SanjuSamson twitter.com/RobinSaroy2002… https://t.co/PSH3Z4yjYz

Just Butter @bestwicketkepar India is picking players like Pant and DK in t20i sqaud and leaving Talented players like Sanju Samson



India will never win the World Cup like this India is picking players like Pant and DK in t20i sqaud and leaving Talented players like Sanju SamsonIndia will never win the World Cup like this https://t.co/ptGJ1dzkuB

AV! @Avidhakad029



And play for England/Australia

#SanjuSamson Sanju Samson should take Retirement from International Cricket 🥹And play for England/Australia Sanju Samson should take Retirement from International Cricket 🥹And play for England/Australia#SanjuSamson https://t.co/pqPFSPywp5

Goku🔮 @SavariiGiriGiri #SanjuSamson The @BCCI and @chetans1987 should explain to fans why they dropped a player whose last two innings in T20i are 77 and 39 respectively. If talent and form are not factors in team selection, tell us on what basis you are selecting the players. @SGanguly99 The @BCCI and @chetans1987 should explain to fans why they dropped a player whose last two innings in T20i are 77 and 39 respectively. If talent and form are not factors in team selection, tell us on what basis you are selecting the players. @SGanguly99 #SanjuSamson https://t.co/CClrTxjZ5A

Aadvik @thecoolguy03

🤡🤡🤡 @BCCI Shreyas Iyer , Rishabh Pant both are selected after having failed multiple times but not sanju Samson even after an outstanding performance. Sanju's score in 1 match against is higher than Pant's combined scores in entire t20 series against sa !!!!!🤡🤡🤡 @BCCI Shreyas Iyer , Rishabh Pant both are selected after having failed multiple times but not sanju Samson even after an outstanding performance. Sanju's score in 1 match against is higher than Pant's combined scores in entire t20 series against sa !!!!! 🤡🤡🤡

Roshmi 🏏 @CricCrazyRoshmi Rahul Rawat @rawatrahul9 Hardik Pandya to lead India in the first T20I against England.

Mohd Shami and Shikhar included only in ODIs.

Ruturaj, Sanju Samson part of only the first T20I.

Ravi Bishnoi also in T20Is and not ODIs.

18-member squad. Hardik Pandya to lead India in the first T20I against England.Mohd Shami and Shikhar included only in ODIs.Ruturaj, Sanju Samson part of only the first T20I. Ravi Bishnoi also in T20Is and not ODIs.18-member squad. Sanju Samson only for first T20i?? After playing brilliant knock on his comeback match scored 77(42) at a SR of 183+ still a dream for @BCCI pet Pant. Even Dravid said everyone deserves a long run then why not him ? Seems like different rules only made for him twitter.com/rawatrahul9/st… Sanju Samson only for first T20i?? After playing brilliant knock on his comeback match scored 77(42) at a SR of 183+ still a dream for @BCCI pet Pant. Even Dravid said everyone deserves a long run then why not him ? Seems like different rules only made for him twitter.com/rawatrahul9/st…

Jovin Chacko JC @JovinChacko



#JusticeforSanjuSamson #SanjuSamson #justiceforsanju Pant, Iyer and all statpadders are still there in T20 team. And a proper intent merchant T20 player like Sanju Samson misses out even after performing well. Pant, Iyer and all statpadders are still there in T20 team. And a proper intent merchant T20 player like Sanju Samson misses out even after performing well.👍👍👍#JusticeforSanjuSamson #SanjuSamson #justiceforsanju https://t.co/lVsn1G2mVK

Grinjo Joseph @GrinjoJ #RishabhPant One of the players is always criticised for immaturity, lack of technic and poor playing streak.The othr is praised for technical ability, purity of shots, and compared with greats. Anyone would choose the quality player. But #BCCI the other. Guess who? #SanjuSamson One of the players is always criticised for immaturity, lack of technic and poor playing streak.The othr is praised for technical ability, purity of shots, and compared with greats. Anyone would choose the quality player. But #BCCI the other. Guess who?#SanjuSamson #RishabhPant https://t.co/Goq3YACP0T

India's squads for white-ball leg of England tour

1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far