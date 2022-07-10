"Short ball likes me, I can't avoid" - Twitter slams Shreyas Iyer for poor performance in 3rd T20I vs ENG

Shreyas Iyer once again stood out in an Indian T20I innings for all the wrong reasons on Sunday. Chasing England's massive total of 216, he scored 28 (23) at a strike rate of 121.74, before getting out to a short ball against Reece Topley.

The frustratingly slow knock came when Suryakumar Yadav, one of his competitors for a spot in the first 11, hit a stunning 117 off 55 at the other end.

Iyer hit a couple of sixes but both came against spinners and his inability to tackle pace effectively hurt India. Other batters struggled as well - the third-highest score in the innings was 11 - but India would have expected more from a set batter, especially when they needed runs from both ends.

His dismissal was as worrying as the innings. He has shown a penchant for shuffling prematurely against fast-bowlers and did the same against Topley in the 16th over.

The left-arm seamer took the pace off and followed the batter, who was cramped for room and ended up edging a cut-shot to the wicketkeeper.

Getting against bouncers has become typical of him in the last few months. It doesn't bode well for his selection prospects for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will offer bouncy wickets and even longer boundaries to England.

Suryakumar Yadav kept the visitors in the game till the 19th over but the runs proved to be too many as India eventually lost by 17 runs, ending the series 2-1.

Fans on Twitter expressed their ire and irk at the knock. Some slammed him for his batting style while others opined that it was his last innings for India for the foreseeable future.

Below are the best of the reactions:

Hemant @hemantbuch I have absolutely no idea how anyone can think Shreyas Iyer fits into a modern T20 international side. At least at this point. He could improve later #ENGvIND I have absolutely no idea how anyone can think Shreyas Iyer fits into a modern T20 international side. At least at this point. He could improve later #ENGvIND

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad

Also don’t see how Shreyas Iyer can fit into this T-20 side with so many better basman in this format -like Hooda sitting out. Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side, #SuryaKumarYadav played an innings gor the ages.Also don’t see how Shreyas Iyer can fit into this T-20 side with so many better basman in this format -like Hooda sitting out. #IndvEng Didn’t deserve to be on the losing side, #SuryaKumarYadav played an innings gor the ages.Also don’t see how Shreyas Iyer can fit into this T-20 side with so many better basman in this format -like Hooda sitting out. #IndvEng https://t.co/31COwcW8QQ

Anuj Prabhu 🇮🇳 @APTalksCricket



Nevertheless, an unbelievable innings from SKY tho. One of the best in the world in the shortest format



Twitter #ShreyasIyer #SKY #India How costly was that 28(23) from Shreyas Iyer in the context of the game? India really should have played Hooda.Nevertheless, an unbelievable innings from SKY tho. One of the best in the world in the shortest format #Cricket Twitter #Cricket How costly was that 28(23) from Shreyas Iyer in the context of the game? India really should have played Hooda. Nevertheless, an unbelievable innings from SKY tho. One of the best in the world in the shortest format 🙏❤️🙌#CricketTwitter #Cricket #ShreyasIyer #SKY #India

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Shreyas Iyer had to get out to make his presence felt. #ENGvIND Shreyas Iyer had to get out to make his presence felt. #ENGvIND

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan I have never seen Shreyas Iyer stand steady when a 140+ pace bowler runs in to bowl.



Always walking this side or that side because he premeditates that every ball will be a short ball at the ribs.



Shameless really! I have never seen Shreyas Iyer stand steady when a 140+ pace bowler runs in to bowl. Always walking this side or that side because he premeditates that every ball will be a short ball at the ribs. Shameless really!

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

#INDvsENG Shreyas Iyer's circa 80s shuffle towards leg stump will only make Chetan Sharma and Co more wary Shreyas Iyer's circa 80s shuffle towards leg stump will only make Chetan Sharma and Co more wary #INDvsENG

Steph @albatrosscric 15 RPO chase is impossible thanks to upgraded Virat Kohli Mr Shreyas Iyer playing a rare bad T20 innings. 🤟 15 RPO chase is impossible thanks to upgraded Virat Kohli Mr Shreyas Iyer playing a rare bad T20 innings. 🤟

MAHIYANK™ @Mahiyank_78 Nothing just a picture of a biscuit Shreyas iyer hate the most . Nothing just a picture of a biscuit Shreyas iyer hate the most . https://t.co/2Osl61cQg7

Ashish Singh @AshishSingh12_



He already got lot of opportunities but he didn't catch single one.



Sanju Samson is on bench waiting for single chance...now it's time

Drop Iyer #SanjuSamson



#ENGvIND #IndianCricketTeam #INDvsENG #Rohit Shreyas Iyer just played his last inning in T20s internationals.He already got lot of opportunities but he didn't catch single one.Sanju Samson is on bench waiting for single chance...now it's timeDrop Iyer Shreyas Iyer just played his last inning in T20s internationals.He already got lot of opportunities but he didn't catch single one.Sanju Samson is on bench waiting for single chance...now it's time ✅Drop Iyer ↔️ #SanjuSamson #ENGvIND #IndianCricketTeam #INDvsENG #Rohit

Ronak Thakker @ronaknthakker #ENGvsIND With all due respect, I think Shreyas Iyer is one of the ugliest looking player ever to have played for India. I mean the positions he gets into just don't make you feel comfortable about his skill. Hooda should have played this game instead. #INDvsENG With all due respect, I think Shreyas Iyer is one of the ugliest looking player ever to have played for India. I mean the positions he gets into just don't make you feel comfortable about his skill. Hooda should have played this game instead. #INDvsENG #ENGvsIND

A. Sundararajan @sundararajan_a



#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND Shreyas Iyer is making a case for a test match spot! Shreyas Iyer is making a case for a test match spot!#ENGvIND #ENGvsIND

𝐀ᴰᴵ✍️ @cricloverRSM Advantage for India night watchman shreyas iyer out Advantage for India night watchman shreyas iyer out https://t.co/p21pe3RU5J

J.S @Jadonsareddevil Shreyas Iyer would never make runs outside indian conditions.. Shreyas Iyer would never make runs outside indian conditions..

Shubham🇮🇳 @shubh_ind



#INDvsENG #ENGvsIND Shreyas Iyer is playing the short ball worse than Suresh Raina 🤣🤣🤣 Shreyas Iyer is playing the short ball worse than Suresh Raina 🤣🤣🤣#INDvsENG #ENGvsIND

Deepak godhan @thedpkgodhan Should be end of shreyas iyer t20i stint for some time now before he comes back improving #INDvsENG Should be end of shreyas iyer t20i stint for some time now before he comes back improving #INDvsENG

' @OnlyCSKmatters Surya and Iyer's 119 runs Partnership against England today: Surya and Iyer's 119 runs Partnership against England today: https://t.co/fPEqnbmac7

. @finehaihum Should be last ever international for iyer if dravid is serious Should be last ever international for iyer if dravid is serious

Prithvi @Puneite_ Iyer score a boundary against Pace Challenge Iyer score a boundary against Pace Challenge

Roshmi 🏏 @CricCrazyRoshmi #ENGvIND Dancer Iyer once again out on a short ball Dancer Iyer once again out on a short ball 😂 #ENGvIND https://t.co/fjXDnmWE4K

Himanish Ganjoo @hganjoo153 Iyer needs to get out, like, yesterday. Iyer needs to get out, like, yesterday.

TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy @RandomCricketP1 Iyer would consider himself slightly unlucky to be batting for such a long time alongside SKY. It's making him look even worse since SKY is hitting them so effortlessly. Make no mistake, I really like Iyer but you can't wait for a spinner to arrive to start hitting big in T20Is. Iyer would consider himself slightly unlucky to be batting for such a long time alongside SKY. It's making him look even worse since SKY is hitting them so effortlessly. Make no mistake, I really like Iyer but you can't wait for a spinner to arrive to start hitting big in T20Is.

कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🇮🇳 ™ @KKRWeRule Shreyas Iyer in Last 6 T20Is for India.



Vs Spin Vs Pace

70 Run 48 Run

37 Ball 59 Ball

1 Dismissal 4 Dismissal

8 Six 1 Six Shreyas Iyer in Last 6 T20Is for India.Vs Spin Vs Pace70 Run 48 Run37 Ball 59 Ball1 Dismissal 4 Dismissal 8 Six 1 Six https://t.co/EJgLm8AvtZ

Vishal Verma @VishalVerma_9



Sky proper T20 player, Sanju Samson in place of Shreyas Iyer please!

#ENGvIND #INDvsENG Suryakumar Yadav carrying India against England today!Sky proper T20 player, Sanju Samson in place of Shreyas Iyer please! Suryakumar Yadav carrying India against England today!Sky proper T20 player, Sanju Samson in place of Shreyas Iyer please!#ENGvIND #INDvsENG https://t.co/PiRwepWIDG

H@RSH,Sir Alfred Werner stan account @Harsh7969355 Any who still thinks Iyer>sky should stop watching cricket imo Any who still thinks Iyer>sky should stop watching cricket imo

Deepak Hooda likely to be ahead of Shreyas Iyer for T20 World Cup

Irrespective of what combination India picks for the World Cup, all-rounder Deepak Hooda is likely to be ahead of Iyer.

Hooda hit a century against Ireland and followed it up with an impressive 33 (17) in the first T20I of this series. He's a brilliant puller of the ball and can also contribute handy overs of off-spin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far