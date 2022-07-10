"Short ball likes me, I can't avoid" - Twitter slams Shreyas Iyer for poor performance in 3rd T20I vs ENG

Shreyas Iyer once again stood out in an Indian T20I innings for all the wrong reasons on Sunday. Chasing England's massive total of 216, he scored 28 (23) at a strike rate of 121.74, before getting out to a short ball against Reece Topley.
The frustratingly slow knock came when Suryakumar Yadav, one of his competitors for a spot in the first 11, hit a stunning 117 off 55 at the other end.
Iyer hit a couple of sixes but both came against spinners and his inability to tackle pace effectively hurt India. Other batters struggled as well - the third-highest score in the innings was 11 - but India would have expected more from a set batter, especially when they needed runs from both ends.
His dismissal was as worrying as the innings. He has shown a penchant for shuffling prematurely against fast-bowlers and did the same against Topley in the 16th over.
The left-arm seamer took the pace off and followed the batter, who was cramped for room and ended up edging a cut-shot to the wicketkeeper.
Getting against bouncers has become typical of him in the last few months. It doesn't bode well for his selection prospects for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which will offer bouncy wickets and even longer boundaries to England.
Suryakumar Yadav kept the visitors in the game till the 19th over but the runs proved to be too many as India eventually lost by 17 runs, ending the series 2-1.
Fans on Twitter expressed their ire and irk at the knock. Some slammed him for his batting style while others opined that it was his last innings for India for the foreseeable future.
Deepak Hooda likely to be ahead of Shreyas Iyer for T20 World Cup
Irrespective of what combination India picks for the World Cup, all-rounder Deepak Hooda is likely to be ahead of Iyer.
Hooda hit a century against Ireland and followed it up with an impressive 33 (17) in the first T20I of this series. He's a brilliant puller of the ball and can also contribute handy overs of off-spin.