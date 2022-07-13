"This Indian one-day team have underperformed for too long" - Michael Vaughan after 1st IND vs ENG ODI

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was impressed with India's dominant performance in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday (July 12). The hosts were bowled out for just 110, thanks to an incredible six-wicket haul from Jasprit Bumrah.

In reply, captain Rohit Sharma was absolutely ruthless at the top of the order. He remained unbeaten on 76 while Shikhar Dhawan scored 31 as the visitors coasted to their first-ever 10-wicket win against England in ODIs.

Vaughan feels the Men in Blue's old template of low-risk cricket was the main reason for such a long ICC Trophy drought. Speaking to Cricbuzz after the game, the 47-year-old explained why India should be favorites in every ICC event they participate in, including the upcoming T20 World Cup.

He said:

"When you got things in your favor, you need to blow teams away. This Indian one-day team have underperformed for too long. They haven't got close to winning anything in a long period of time. They should be pushing in all conditions and should be arriving in Australia as one of the favorites to win the T20 World Cup."

David @CricketFreakD 90 seconds of Greatest ever Puller in Cricket history @ImRo45 90 seconds of Greatest ever Puller in Cricket history @ImRo45 https://t.co/0b6IuP4S6Q

India kept England out of the game right from the word go: Zaheer Khan

Former Indian left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan was also present in the discussion on Cricbuzz and hailed the visitors for their comprehensive victory. The 43-year-old believes this was as clinical a victory as possible as the Men in Blue dominated the hosts across all departments. He stated:

"They kept England out of the game right from the word go. With the bat too not losing wickets at all, you can call it a 'complete game', saving time as well (smiles)."

Khan added:

"Including the T20Is, we are playing six games in 10 days. So well-deserved rest for the bowlers as well. [It was the] Perfect game for Shikhar Dhawan to just ease into it."

Vaughan also spoke about how crucial the toss was as the visitors made the most of favorable bowling conditions. However, he slammed England's bowling for repeatedly dishing out short balls to Rohit Sharma, who loves to play the pull shot. He added:

"Sometimes you just have days in cricket where nothing goes you way. You lose a toss and conditions were in India's favour but they did some great bowling."

The former England captain continued:

"When you're defending just 111 runs, you have got no chance. [I] Don't know why they kept on bowling short to Rohit Sharma, as every time it was short, the ball went in the stands."

The second ODI between the two teams will be played at Lord's on Thursday (July 14).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far