"Unfortunately, he doesn't give me a lot of confidence" - Aakash Chopra on Shreyas Iyer ahead of 5th Test vs England

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra isn't quite convinced with Shreyas Iyer's ability in Test cricket at No. 5.

The 27-year-old has had a sensational start to his Test career, having amassed 368 runs in just four Tests with a hundred and three fifties to his name. However, Iyer is yet to play a Test away from home and Chopra isn't confident about whether he has the right technique and temperament to survive in swinging conditions. Iyer's struggles against short-pitched bowling have also been well-documented.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained why it is important for the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to step up at Edgbaston. He said:

"Shreyas Iyer at No. 5 will play for the first time in overseas conditions. He did well against New Zealand at home, could have got chance against South Africa but got unfit there. Unfortunately, he doesn't give me a lot of confidence at No. 5. Pant bats well but mostly in the second innings. He will need to perform in first innings too."

Aakash Chopra on India's chances of reaching WTC final again

India will be keen to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final in the 2021-23 cycle as well and are currently in third position behind South Africa and Australia. However, Aakash Chopra feels they have some tough fixtures ahead when compared to other teams like Pakistan.

To keep their hopes alive of finishing in the top two spots in the WTC table, Chopra reckons India will need to win the fifth Test against England. Explaining the reason for the same, he stated:

"After this India will play two Tests in Bangladesh and four against Australia at home. To get full points from that home series might not be possible as shown by New Zealand. So a win is not only crucial for India to win the series but also try and improve their WTC standings."

With some of their key players from last summer now unavailable, it will be an incredible achievement if India manage to beat England.

