“Rohit Sharma struggles against left-arm seamers when the ball swings” - Wasim Jaffer on Indian captain's 10-ball duck at Lord’s 

Wasim Jaffer feels Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s struggles against left-arm pacers came to the fore once again in the second ODI against England at Lord’s on Thursday (July 14).

Rohit was trapped lbw by England left-armer Reece Topley for a 10-ball duck as he missed a length ball on the stumps. The right-handed batter has been troubled by the likes of Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi and Trent Boult in the past.

Sharing his views on the Indian skipper’s dismissal to Topley in the Lord’s one-dayer, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo:

“We all know Rohit Sharma struggles against left-arm seamers when the ball swings. Reece Topley bowled really well. Even the shot Rohit played before he got out, that was loose as well.”

Apart from Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan also struggled, falling for nine off 26 balls. According to Jaffer, the left-hander is still looking rusty. The former Indian batter added:

“Very unlike batting display. Shikhar Dhawan again, although he got a not out in the first game, he still looks rusty. He hasn’t found his touch because he hasn’t played a lot of cricket.”

Reflecting on India’s overall batting performance in the match, Jaffer stated that they did not show any kind of intent. He said:

“They came out a little bit in a timid way. I wouldn’t say they were complacent, but playing four maidens… that intent was probably missing at the start. They didn’t come out and hit the ground running.”

Chasing 247, India crumbled to 31 for four inside 12 overs. They were eventually bundled out for 146 as England won the match by 100 runs to square the three-match series 1-1.

“Dropped catch of Willey a key moment” - Ashley Giles on India’s missed chance

Analyzing the big moments in the Lord’s ODI, former England left-arm spinner Ashley Giles picked the dropped catch of all-rounder David Willey as a big turning point. He explained:

“There was a really key moment and that was the dropped catch of Willey. He was on 1 and went on to get 40-odd at close to a run-a-ball. That partnership with Moeen (Ali) was just early on and they were scratching around a little bit. Both Willey and Topley upfront carried that momentum into India’s batting.”

Willey was dropped by Prasidh Krishna off Hardik Pandya’s bowling in the 31st over. Willey and Moeen added 62 runs for the seventh wicket to lift England to a competitive total from 148 for six.

