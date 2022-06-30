Wasim Jaffer picks both Jadeja & Ashwin in India's playing XI for one-off Test vs England

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer picked his predicted XI for India's one-off Test against England, which will begin in less than 24 hours at Edgbaston (July 1). The 44-year-old left out all-rounder Shardul Thakur and selected both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the XI.

Here's what Jaffer tweeted after it was confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team in Rohit Sharma's absence:

"My playing XI for Edgbaston: Gill Pujara Vihari Kohli Iyer Pant (WK) Jadeja Ashwin Shami Bumrah (C) Siraj What's yours? #ENGvIND."

Wasim Jaffer picks Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill as openers for India

One of the major reasons for the visitors leading the series 2-1 at the moment was the manner in which their openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul nullified the new ball threat from England.

Both openers didn't just blunt the new ball but also managed to score heaps of runs. Rahul (315 runs) and Rohit (368 runs) have formed a formidable opening partnership and that will be something India will dearly miss.

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl Jokes aside.



Get ready for a heartbreak. We're going to miss both Rohit and KL Rahul massively, in the final Test. I hope whoever opens, does atleast 70% of what Rahul and Ro did in the previous 4 tests. Jokes aside.Get ready for a heartbreak. We're going to miss both Rohit and KL Rahul massively, in the final Test. I hope whoever opens, does atleast 70% of what Rahul and Ro did in the previous 4 tests.

However, Jaffer feels Cheteshwar Pujara, who was in red-hot form in county cricket, and the talented Shubman Gill will form a good enough partnership from the options available.

Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were part of the top six against Sri Lanka and Wasim Jaffer didn't tinker with that middle-order at all. Shardul Thakur has been brilliant in the two Tests that he played in England, scoring 117 runs and picking up 7 wickets.

However, Jaffer has backed the experience of Jadeja and Ashwin. That could be due to the flat pitches that were on offer during England's Test series against New Zealand.

The reliable pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj complete Jaffer's playing XI.

