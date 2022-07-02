“Was very vital for him to hit the ground running” - Wasim Jaffer on significance of Ravindra Jadeja’s knock in wake of CSK fiasco

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer reckons it was crucial for Ravindra Jadeja to play the kind of knock he did on Friday in Birmingham to reassure himself after a disastrous IPL 2022.

The all-rounder had a catastrophic IPL 2022 campaign, which began with plenty of hope when he was named the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the season. However, he handed back the responsibility to MS Dhoni after the franchise won only two of their first eight games. On an individual level as well, he failed to perform with both bat and ball and struggled in the field too.

Playing his first match since the forgettable IPL campaign, Jadeja scored a resilient 83* on Day 1 of the Birmingham Test against England. The all-rounder and Rishabh Pant (146) added 222 runs for the sixth wicket as the visitors recovered from 98 for 5 to end the day on 338 for 7.

Analysing the significance of Jadeja’s innings, Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo:

“Jadeja didn’t have a great IPL. A lot of things happened in that CSK camp, and then he gave back the captaincy. It was very vital for him to hit the ground running. He’s played some really important knocks in all formats. Really happy for him.”

According to former England left-arm spinner Ashley Giles, the 33-year-old’s knock on Friday was as significant, as Pant’s blazed his way to 146 off 111 balls. Giles explained:

“It’s difficult to say this, but Jadeja has played almost as equally an important part as Pant. Someone had to be that anchor to allow Pant to play that way. For the reputation that these two have, it’s important to stress how well they played when they first came in.”

While Pant smashed 19 fours and four sixes in his enterprising knock, Jadeja has so far struck ten fours in his patient 163-ball innings.

“Jadeja playing in the first hour is very crucial” - Wasim Jaffer on Day 2 of Birmingham

Jaffer thunks India have gained the upper hand in the Test, thanks to the Pant-Jadeja stand. He, however, added that Jadeja will have to bat through the first hour on Day 2 if India want to put up a challenging first-innings total. The former player said:

“Definitely advantage India, but Jadeja playing in the first hour is very crucial. If he bats, India could look to get 375. If he gets out then, I don’t see them getting many runs.”

At Stumps on Day 1, Mohammed Shami (0* from 11 balls) was giving Jadeja company. Mohammed Siraj and captain Jasprit Bumrah are yet to bat.

