IND vs ENG 2022: [Watch] Brendon McCullum claps from the dressing room as England dismiss Shreyas Iyer with a short-ball trap

Shreyas Iyer failed to make an impact in his first Test innings on English soil. The right-handed batter scored 15 runs off 10 deliveries before James Anderson dismissed him on the 11th ball that he faced in the fifth Test at Edgbaston.

Short deliveries have troubled Shreyas Iyer in recent matches. During the 2022 IPL season, fast bowlers exposed this weakness, and it seems Brendon McCullum has passed that message on to the English bowlers.

Before taking over the Test coach role of England, McCullum was Kolkata Knight Riders' head coach in IPL 2022 while Iyer captained the Kolkata-based franchise. After looking at the way the English players celebrated Iyer's dismissal, some fans assumed that McCullum may have plotted the dismissal.

James Anderson bowled a shorter delivery down the leg-side. Shreyas Iyer attempted to hit it towards the fine-leg region but could not connect well. Wicket-keeper Sam Billings took an excellent catch behind the stumps to send Iyer back to the dressing room.

Shreyas Iyer will be keen to score big in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test

Heading into the rescheduled fifth Test against England, Indian cricket fans had high hopes for Iyer. The right-handed batter looked in good touch during the practice match against Leicestershire, where he scored a fifty in the second innings.

However, Iyer could not replicate that performance in the first innings at Edgbaston. He will aim to play a big knock in the second innings.

Iyer lost his wicket before India's total touched 100.

India were down to 98/5 when Iyer departed to the dressing room. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja have added 56 runs for the sixth wicket so far. Pant is inching closer to another Test half-century while Jadeja has scored 28 runs off 42 balls so far.

