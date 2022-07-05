Create
[Watch] "Get on with the batting and shut up"- Umpire Richard Kettleborough tells Stuart Broad during Day 3 of IND vs ENG 2022 Test

Umpire Richard Kettleborough had a chat with Stuart Broad during the first innings of the England cricket team at Edgbaston (Image: Twitter/Getty)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Jul 05, 2022 12:49 PM IST

Umpire Richard Kettleborough reminded Stuart Broad to focus on his batting instead of worrying about umpiring during the third day of the ongoing India versus England Test match. Kettleborough's conversation with Broad has gone viral on social media.

Stuart Broad did not have a lengthy stay in the middle during England's first innings at Edgbaston. However, it seems like during his brief knock, he made too many suggestions to the umpires.

Hence, umpire Richard Kettleborough decided to remind Broad that his job is to bat and not to make umpiring decisions.

BBC Sport caught Kettleborough's comments on the stump mic. He can be heard saying:

"Let us do the umpiring - you do the batting, alright? Otherwise you're going to get into trouble again. One for the over. Broady! Broady! Get on with the batting and shut up!"
Richard Kettleborough#FromYorkshire https://t.co/SIIczXE4UQ

It looked like Broad had a word with the umpire after Mohammed Shami fired a bouncer at him during the 55th over of England's innings.

Broad had no room to move out but dropped his wrists at the right time. The ball beat wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant and helped England earn four byes.

Stuart Broad scored only one run in the first innings

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Broad on the fifth ball of his innings
Broad did not trouble the scorers much in the first innings. He scored a solitary run before a short delivery from Mohammed Siraj took the top edge of his bat and the ball went to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

It seems unlikely that Broad will get another chance to bat in this match. Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root are well set in the middle, with England needing 119 runs to win on Day 5.

The home team still has seven wickets in hand, and many fans think that they should win this game comfortably.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

