[Watch] Ishan Kishan jumps over a teammate during a break in IND vs ENG 2022 series

Ishan Kishan did not feature in India's playing XI in their last three matches on the England tour, but the young wicket-keeper seems to be having a fun time in the UK.

Earlier today, a video of Kishan jumping over one of his Indian teammates went viral on social media. It looks like the video was captured during a break in one of the matches of this tour.

A few members of the Indian squad were on the ground during the break. They decided to relax by engaging in a fun activity.

You can watch the video of the incident here:

Ishan Kishan was a part of the Indian playing XI for the first T20I of the series against England. However, the left-handed batter could not make much of an impact. He aggregated only eight runs off 10 balls before losing his wicket to Moeen Ali.

Will Ishan Kishan get a chance to play for India today in London?

Ishan is a part of the Indian ODI squad for the England tour (Image: Getty)

Kishan has played T20I cricket regularly for India, but he has been a part of the Indian ODI playing XI only thrice in his career.

The 23-year-old made his ODI debut last year against Sri Lanka. After playing two ODIs against the islanders, Kishan had to wait for a while before getting his third ODI cap.

Earlier this year, Kishan was picked in the playing XI for the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against West Indies. He scored a decent 36-ball 28 in that game but has not played any ODI matches since then.

It will be interesting to see if India pick Kishan in their playing XI for the second ODI today (July 14) in London.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far