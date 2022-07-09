[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah bamboozles Liam Livingstone in IND vs ENG 2022 2nd T20I with a perfect off-cutter

Liam Livingstone was in disbelief when an off-cutter from Jasprit Bumrah went through his bat and pad, rattling his stumps in the second match of the India vs England T20I series on Saturday (July 9).

Fans had high hopes from Livingstone ahead of the series against India. However, the right-handed batter has struggled against the Indian bowlers. In the previous game, Hardik Pandya dismissed him caught behind while earlier today, Bumrah castled him with an off-cutter.

Livingstone was batting on 15 runs off eight balls when Bumrah came in to bowl the second over of his spell. He dismissed Livingstone on just the first ball with a slower delivery on the outside off stump. The ball seemed to have gripped in the surface.

Livingstone tried to defend it but the ball beat him and rattled his stumps. You can watch the video of the dismissal below:

Jasprit Bumrah accounted for Sam Curran's wicket later in the innings as England's struggles with the bat continued. So far, Bumrah has bowled three overs, conceding 10 runs and picking up two wickets for India.

Jasprit Bumrah created a new world record during the England innings in Birmingham

Bumrah bowled the ninth maiden over of his T20I career in Birmingham today (Image: Getty).

England failed to score a single run in the over in which Bumrah dismissed Liam Livingstone. This was the fifth over of England's innings. After Livingstone's dismissal, Harry Brook came out to bat in the middle but took time to settle down.

He faced five deliveries and survived one LBW call as Bumrah completed the ninth maiden over of his T20I career. The Indian pacer now holds the world record for the most maiden overs by a bowler in T20I cricket history.

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 9 maiden overs in T20Is, the most by any man in the world. #EngvInd Jasprit Bumrah has bowled 9 maiden overs in T20Is, the most by any man in the world. #EngvInd

Bumrah's magnificent spell has helped India reduce England to 120/9 in a run-chase of 171.

