[WATCH] “The hustle is always on” - Ravichandran Ashwin does some running practice to stay in shape

Seasoned Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took part in a running session as he strives to stay in shape for the upcoming challenges in international cricket.

The 35-year-old was part of India’s squad for the rescheduled Test against England in Birmingham earlier this month. However, like in the four Tests last year, he was benched again, with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja preferred instead of Ashwin. He was not picked in the squad for the subsequent white ball games.

On Wednesday, the off-spinner shared a video on his Instagram handle, where he was seen doing some running to stay fit. Ashwin shared the clip with the caption:

“The hustle is always on🤩🤩💯💯.”

The experienced spin bowler was part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last season. He claimed 12 wickets in 17 games at an economy rate of 7.51. Ashwin also chipped in with the bat, scoring 191 runs at an impressive strike rate of 141.48.

“I switch off the TV after a point” - Ravichandran Ashwin on ODI cricket losing relevance

Ravichandran Ashwin has made an interesting comment on the future of one-day cricket, claiming that the format needs to find relevance to remain popular. Speaking on the ‘Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket club podcast’, the off-spinner said:

“It’s a question of relevance, and I think ODI cricket needs to find its relevance. It needs to find its spot. The greatest beauty of one day cricket is – sorry was – the ebbs and flows of the game. People used to bide their time and take the game deep. The one-day format used to be a format where bowlers had a say.”

Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that, despite being a player, he turns off the TV after a point while watching a one-day game. He explained:

“Even me as a cricket badger and a cricket nut, I switch off the TV after a point, and that’s frankly very scary for the format of the game. When those ebbs and flows go missing, it’s not cricket anymore. It is just an extended form of T20.”

The off-spinner also batted for the old rule of one ball in an ODI innings instead of the current two. He explained:

“I think one ball is something that would work and spinners would come into the game to bowl more at the back end. Reverse swing might come back in, which is crucial for the game.”

Ravichandran Ashwin has featured in 113 ODIs, claiming 151 wickets at an average of 33.49 and an economy of 4.94. He last played the format against South Africa in Paarl in January this year.

