[WATCH] Virat Kohli bats in the nets ahead of warm-up game against Leicestershire

Team India senior batter Virat Kohli was seen batting in the nets ahead of the four-day practice match against Leicestershire. The Indian team has been in Leicester for the past few days, preparing for the warm-up game.

The practice match between India and Leicestershire will be played at Grace Road in Leicester from Thursday (June 23) to Sunday (June 26). The Rohit Sharma-led outfit will be keen to get acclimatized to the English conditions ahead of the rescheduled Test, which begins at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 1.

On Wednesday, Leicestershire County Cricket Club’s official Twitter handle shared a video of Kohli sharpening his batting skills in the nets. The clip was shared with the caption:

"A master at work 🔥 You can watch @imVkohli and @BCCI's other test superstars tomorrow at the Uptonsteel County Ground."

The star batter was the captain when India toured England last year. However, he gave up the Test captaincy following India’s 2-1 away series loss to South Africa earlier this year.

The 33-year-old has faced a tough time with the willow in the last couple of years. He hasn’t scored a hundred in any format since November 2019.

Kohli tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from holiday in Maldives: Reports

According to reports, Kohli was hit by COVID-19 after he recently returned from a holiday in the Maldives. A TOI report, however, claimed that the former Indian captain has now recovered.

A source was quoted as saying by the paper:

"Yes, Virat too was hit by Covid after returning from holidaying in Maldives, but he's recovered now. This now means that India's tour game against Leicestershire from June 24 won't be as intense as coach Rahul Dravid wanted it to be, since the medical advice is to not overload the players after they've suffered Covid-19. There could be more Covid cases in the team.”

Earlier, seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also did not travel with the other members of the Indian Test team to the UK after he tested positive for COVID-19. As per reports, he too has recovered and is expected to join the Indian squad in England soon.

Apart from the rescheduled Test, India will also play three ODIs and three T20Is during their tour of England.

