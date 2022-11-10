IND vs ENG 2022: Which team will qualify if India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final gets washed out?

India will lock horns with England in the second T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10. The winner of the game will meet Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

While fans await a full 40-over game, the Adelaide weather forecast suggests that there is a seven percent chance of precipitation during the initial hours. Hence, we can expect rain delays in the second semi-final of the showpiece T20 event.

Rain has been a deciding factor at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, with several matches interrupted by inclement weather, while some were even washed out.

While there is a chance of rain during the IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has a reserve day for knockout games. If rain interrupts the matchday on Thursday, the game will be played on Friday, November 11.

If the match stops midway through Thursday due to inclement weather conditions, it will start at exactly the same point on the reserve day. If no play is possible on Thursday, the entire match will be played on the subsequent day, Friday.

Moreover, if it rains on Friday as well, a minimum of 10 overs needs to be bowled in the second innings to constitute the match. However, if the game gets washed out without a ball being bowled, the team who finished higher in the points table will qualify for the final.

In this scenario, India, who finished with eight points in Group 2, will join Pakistan for Sunday's final. England, who finished second in Group 1 with seven points, will crash out of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final - Adelaide weather on November 10

According to accuweather.com, there is a seven percent chance of rain playing a spoilsport at the start of the game. However, the skies will become clearer as the game progresses.

The temperature will hover between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius during the game with significant cloud cover. The humidity will be around 75 percent during the all-important fixture in Adelaide.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes